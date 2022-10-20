 

Lala Kent Bares All in New Shower Pic

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star, who recently revealed that she's dating someone new after Randall Emmett split, heats up the Internet by sharing a naked photo of herself posing inside a shower at New York City's Dream Hotel.

AceShowbiz - Lala Kent has given her fans a saucy treat. The "Vanderpump Rules" star heated up the Internet by sharing a naked photo of herself posing inside a shower at New York City's Dream Hotel.

The 32-year-old posted the said picture on her Instagram account on Wednesday, October 19. In the snap, she could be seen covering her chest with her right arm while the other rested against the shower wall. "Brand new Lala just hits different," she simply captioned it.

Many have since reacted to the racy post. One in particular was her friend and former "Vanderpump Rules" co-star Kristen Doute, who raved, "that's my girl." Margaret Josephs from the "The Real Housewives of New Jersey", meanwhile, raved, "Stunning Perfection."

Lala's caption may be related to her tattoo, "bRand new," which was altered from the word "Rand", referring to her ex Randall Emmett. The pair, who shares 19-month-old daughter Ocean, called off their 3-year engagement in October last year after the film producer reportedly cheated on her in Nashville.

Earlier this month, Lala revealed that she has moved on after her friend played matchmaker and introduced her to a new "local" guy. "I think I might be in love with someone. He's a local. My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We hung out literally … that was the third time," she said when speaking on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live".

LaLa said they had "a lot of fun" together and she was instantly attracted to her mystery man. She said, "I saw him very quickly. I was just like, 'Oh my god.' When the face hits right, it's like game over...His face doesn't match what comes out of his mouth. He's a unicorn. I'm going to have to have his babies or something."

