 

Whoopi Goldberg Strongly Disagrees With Meghan Markle's 'Bimbo' Comments About 'Deal or No Deal'

Cover Images/ROGER WONG/John Rainford
Celebrity

When addressing Meghan's remarks, the 'View' co-host argues that 'the objectification might be coming from [the Duchess of Sussex only] and how [she] felt about how these women were being portrayed.'

  • Oct 20, 2022

AceShowbiz - Whoopi Goldberg has weighed in on Meghan Markle's recent comment about her job on "Deal or No Deal". After the "Suits" alum claimed she felt like "a bimbo" working as a "briefcase girl" on the game show, "The View" co-host explained why she strongly disagreed with her remarks.

"On that show, you basically had a suitcase and they wanted to know: 'Is this the deal you want, or is this not the deal you want?' " the 66-year-old said in the Wednesday, October 19 episode of her talk show. "I don't know that the people who are sitting there are thinking about you like that. They're thinking, I want the money."

"[Wheel of Fortune] hostess] Vanna White is always in something interesting and beautiful, and she's been doing this," Whoopi continued. "The objectification might be coming from you and how you felt about how these women were being portrayed, and that's what you have to change - because we're performers. When you're a performer, you take the gig."

The "Sister Act" actress went on to emphasize, "You take the gig. Sometimes, you're in a Bozo suit, sometimes you got a big nose, and this is just the way it is." She added, "We're not journalists. We're actors. We're trying to get to another place."

"I feel bad because I don't think that people were looking at these girls like this, I think people want the money," she further noted. "My point is if you see it, and that’s how you feel, just maybe you don't want to make the other women feel bad because maybe they're trying to make a living, too."

Meghan brought up her claim when speaking on her Spotify podcast, "Archetypes". She said, "I was really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job. That could pay my bills. I had income, I was part of the Union, I had health insurance, it was. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite."

There were times when I was on set at 'Deal or No Deal' and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the secretary of treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain," she elaborated. "Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite."

"I want my [daughter] Lili to want to be educated and want to be smart and to pride herself on those things. I ended up quitting the show. I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage," the wife of Prince Harry continued. "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks. And little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time being reduced to this specific archetype the word bimbo."

