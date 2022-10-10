 

LaLa Kent Smitten With New Boyfriend: 'I Might Be in Love'

LaLa Kent Smitten With New Boyfriend: 'I Might Be in Love'
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Vanderpump Rules' star gushes over her new beau and calls him 'a unicorn' after they were introduced by a mutual friend following her split from Randall Emmett.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - LaLa Kent gushes she "might be in love." After calling off her three-year engagement to Randall Emmett - the father of her 19-month-old daughter Ocean - last October, the "Vanderpump Rules" star has moved on after her friend played matchmaker and introduced her to a new "local" guy.

"I think I might be in love with someone. He's a local. My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We hung out literally … that was the third time," she said when speaking on SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live".

LaLa said they had "a lot of fun" together and she was instantly attracted to her mystery man. She said, "I saw him very quickly. I was just like, 'Oh my god.' When the face hits right, it's like game over...His face doesn't match what comes out of his mouth. He's a unicorn. I'm going to have to have his babies or something."

  See also...

Jeff teasingly asked his 32-year-old guest if her new beau has a job and if he is "age-appropriate" as Randall was almost 20 years older than her. Saying yes to both, she added, "Just below 40 is the safe zone. He's 38. Perfect."

In July, LaLa revealed she only speaks to the 51-year-old director now for matters relating to their daughter. She said, "We communicate only about Ocean. It's very short, it's usually like a couple of sentences, and we leave it at that."

The reality TV star has claimed Randall was unfaithful and violent towards her and she intends to be "fully transparent" with Ocean when she gets older and asks questions. She explained, "Obviously, I know she's gonna grow up, she gonna read things, she gonna watch things. I [plan on] just being fully transparent with her, and when she asks questions, I don't think that sugarcoating it is going to serve anybody."

You can share this post!

'Wonder Woman 3' Script Has Been Completed

Dwayne Johnson Felt Wrong as He 'Tried Getting Smaller and Losing Weight' as Actor

Related Posts
Lala Kent and 50 Cent Hang Out Together Following Randall Emmett Feud

Lala Kent and 50 Cent Hang Out Together Following Randall Emmett Feud

Lala Kent Plans to Be 'Fully Transparent' With Her Daughter About Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent Plans to Be 'Fully Transparent' With Her Daughter About Randall Emmett Split

Lala Kent Explains Why She Gets 'Nervous' on 'Vanderpump Rules' Set

Lala Kent Explains Why She Gets 'Nervous' on 'Vanderpump Rules' Set

Lala Kent Admits to Feeling 'Groggy' After Getting Her 'Boobs Done'

Lala Kent Admits to Feeling 'Groggy' After Getting Her 'Boobs Done'

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'