Braunwyn Windham-Burke Files for Divorce From Husband Sean Two Years After Coming Out as Lesbian

AceShowbiz - Braunwyn Windham-Burke has officially pulled the plug on her marriage with Sean Burke. Nearly two years after coming out as lesbian, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" filed for divorce from her husband of 23 years.

The reality TV star, who moved to New York City last year, submitted the divorce papers on Monday, October 17. She reportedly cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.

Braunwyn is requesting the pair share legal custody. However, she wants to have physical custody of their seven children, Bella, 22, Rowan, 20, Jacob, 17, 9-year-old twins Caden and Curren, Koa, 7, and Hazel, 4, while Sean gets visitation rights. She's also requesting spousal support, a division of personal property and that her ex pay her attorney's fees.

Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December 2020. Despite no longer sleeping in the same bed, Braunwyn informed fans at the time that she and Sean "plan on staying married." She added, "We're in the same house, raising the kids together. He's my best friend."

In July 2021, Braunwyn and Sean announced that they would "take a few months apart." During an Instagram Live, she said, "We are packing up this house, the one we filmed in last year, and we are moving... He is moving into a furnished rental for a few months and I am taking the kids to Hawaii for a while. We have decided jointly that we are going to take a few months apart."

Sean then chimed in, "We're going to see what that's like, living apart for a little while." Braunwyn went on to claim that their decision is "really healthy" for their seven kids. "What we are doing right now is really healthy for them. I am taking my kids for six or seven weeks and when they come back, they will have a place at their father's," she explained.

"What we would like to do is when this is over, get a house that the kids stay in and then we might go [back and forth]," the former Bravo personality continued. "We haven't decided if, after this little experiment of having a few months apart, if we are gonna come back together and live together as friends and family, or if we're going to just keep the kids in the house and we'll come in and out."