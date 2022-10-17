 

Azealia Banks' IG Account Disappears Following Harsh Criticism Towards Fellow Musicians

Azealia Banks' IG Account Disappears Following Harsh Criticism Towards Fellow Musicians
Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

The suspension comes after she weighed in on Nicki Minaj v. Latto's Grammys drama, with her telling the Trinidadian raptress to get 'some rehab and mental health services.'

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fans can no longer find Azealia Banks on Instagram. The "Anna Wintour" raptress' account on the photo and video sharing app disappeared just a few hours after she denied rumors she got banned.

On Sunday, October 16, eagle-eyed fans found the 31-year-old hip-hop artist's account on Instagram was gone, with a notice that read, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed."

Azealia Banks' IG page

Azealia Banks' Instagram account got banned following her harsh criticism towards fellow musicians, including Nicki Minaj.

The notification popped up just hours after Azealia denied reports that she got suspended by the platform. "You thought…… lol," she wrote via Instagram Story. She later uploaded a snapshot of her performing for an amped-up crowd while wearing a bold hot pink outfit.

Azealia Banks' IG Story

Azealia Banks denied ban rumors before her account got removed by the platform.

  See also...

Azealia's Instagram ban didn't come as much of a surprise to the world, particularly since she's made no effort to hold her tongue when sharing her thoughts about celebrities like Beyonce Knowles, Jay-Z, Nicki Minaj, Lil Nas X, Kanye West, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and countless others.

In her most recent rant about Nicki's feud with Latto (Mulatto), Azealia urged the Trinidadian raptress to get "serious help." The "212" spitter wrote, "The Barbz need to petition to get Nicki Minaj some rehab and mental health services through the Grammys music cars program."

"It's becoming painstakingly clear that this woman needs serious help, because this level of anger is not normal at all," Azealia continued. "It's getting scary watching her spiral like this with a child in tow."

Azealia went on elaborating, "Like imagine how lonely and confused her kid feels hearing her scream and rage 24/7." She continued, "There's no way he's getting the attention/love he needs from her when she is this consumed with anger. I feel really really bad for the kid. Clearly other women are more important to her than [her child] is."

Nicki and Latto exchanged words on Twitter on October 13 after Nicki called out the 2023 Grammy Awards for placing her "Super Freaky Girl" single in the category of Best Pop Solo Performance rather than in any rap categories. The "Super Bass" hitmaker also made the ultimatum that if "Super Freaky Girl" wasn't going to be considered for any rap categories, neither should Latto's "Big Energy". Later, Latto asked Nicki to stop dragging her name, but Nicki refused. Things became chaotic afterwards.

You can share this post!

Stray Kids Snags Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'MAXIDENT'

Artist of the Week: Maluma
Related Posts
Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Azealia Banks Says Nicki Minaj Hasn't Made 'Better Song' Than Cardi B Amid Ghostwriting Claim

Azealia Banks Says Nicki Minaj Hasn't Made 'Better Song' Than Cardi B Amid Ghostwriting Claim

Azealia Banks Sparks Debate After Telling Kanye West and Diddy to 'Shut' Their 'Fat A**' Up

Azealia Banks Sparks Debate After Telling Kanye West and Diddy to 'Shut' Their 'Fat A**' Up

Azealia Banks Gets Clowned After Saying Kim Kardashian Looks 'Happier' and 'Healthier' Than Beyonce

Azealia Banks Gets Clowned After Saying Kim Kardashian Looks 'Happier' and 'Healthier' Than Beyonce

Most Read
Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show
Celebrity

Ginuwine Laughs at Himself After Passing Out While Filming Criss Angel's Magic Show

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Blueface Shares Rare Video of Him Spending Time With His Two Kids

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Nick Cannon's BM Lanisha Cole Blasts 'Disgusting' Trolls Who Make Death Threats Against Their Child

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Manhattan Congressional Candidate Releases His Sex Tape to Promote Sex Positivity

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Video of Woman Wrapped Around Cynthia Bailey's Husband Mike Hill Is 'Nothing Salacious'

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Lil Wayne's Ex Toya Johnson Unleashes Wedding Pics After Marrying Fiance Robert Rushing

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

Fans Gush Over Lil Durk's Father in First Pic Since Rapper's Split From India Royale

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

'Empire' Alums Trai and Grace Byers Expecting First Child Together

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

Lala Kent Admits She Likes 50 Cent a Little More Than a Friend

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

DaBaby Cracks Fans Up With Clip of His Daughter Playing Video Game That Uses His Head as a Car

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Miracle Watts Treats Fans to Family Photos After Welcoming First Child With Tyler Lepley

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin Accused of Staging Divorce for Upcoming Reality Show's Rating

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning

Queen Consort Camilla Expected to Wear Little-Known Crown at Coronation After India's Warning