Nicki Minaj and Latto Trade Shots on Twitter Over Grammy Awards 2023 Nomination

Oct 14, 2022

AceShowbiz - A feud between Nicki Minaj and Latto (Mulatto) has further erupted on Twitter. The rappers are trading shots on the blue bird app after it's reported that Nicki's "Super Freaky Girl" would not be considered for any rap categories while Latto's "Big Energy" is in at least one rap category.

On Thursday night, October 13, Nicki aired out her disappointment about not being considered for any rap categories on Instagram Live and Twitter. She made the ultimatum that if "Super Freaky Girl" wasn't going to be considered for any rap categories, neither should Latto's "Big Energy". She also believed that she's "sabotaged."

A few minutes later, Latto seemingly responded to the conversation. She wrote via Twitter, "Damn I can't win for losing… all these awards/noms I can't even celebrate." A few hours earlier, it was announced that she received multiple AMAs nominations, including "Big Energy" for Favorite Hip-Hop Song.

Later, it seemed the two attempted to discuss things privately. However, things got heated after Nicki posted a screenshot of an apparent message Latto had sent her. In the text, Latto asked Nicki to stop dragging her name while voicing her displeasure. In response, Nicki called Latto a "Karen" and "scratch off."

Latto then hit back, "1st of all I texted u cause I didn't wanna do the internet s**t w sum1 I looked up to. Just like the 1st time I DMed u asking about ur ongoing subtweets." She continued, "I wanted to speak up cuz like I said I do agree but the way u going about it seems malicious esp. after how we left off."

Latto followed that up by firing off a solo tweet, naming Nicki directly and calling her a bully. "I've ignored countless subtweets since March and instead addressed u in the dm. You're asking why I didn't speak up in ur defense… it's the same answer I gave u when u asked why I didn't congratulate you. Ur literally older than my mom tryna be a bully @NICKIMINAJ."

Nicki got offended by Latto's criticism of her age and tweeted, "All this time I thought you was at least 35." Latto then brought up an old tweet from the "Super Bass" rapper that she believed was indirectly aimed at her. She added the hashtag, "40yroldbully."

The feud intensified after hours of firing shots. Latto even brought up Nicki's husband Kenneth Petty and brother Jelani Maraj's checkered pasts, including convictions and/or allegations of sex crimes. "BEEN subbing… super freaky grandma is married AND related to f**king rapists," Latto tweeted." You ain't gone bully me B***H! My idol turned rival now u hating!"

Nicki wasted no time shooting back, saying Latto "didn't care about rape when she was begging for features," and also "didn't care" about allegations against Kodak Black or record producer Dr. Luke. "News Flash scratch off. I've never raped anyone. I've inspired millions. You're one of them BOZO," the Harajuku Barbie said.

"Y'all keep letting these bozos weaponize the WORD rape when they're being dragged & not holding them accountable for not actually CARING about rape VICTIMS in REAL LIFE. They have the same 2 drags about me & one of them ain't eem bout me," Nicki added. "That's how you know when you dat b***h."