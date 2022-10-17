 

Artist of the Week: Maluma

Artist of the Week: Maluma
Instagram
Music

The Colombian singer, whose real name is Juan Luis Londono Arias, officially becomes a chart topper as he debuts at the summit of several music charts with his new single, 'Junio'.

  • Oct 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maluma has become a chart-topper thanks to his new single "Junio". With the upbeat feel-good pop track, which arrived on streaming services on September 29, the Colombian singer boasted his name at the summit of several music charts.

Following its release, "Junio" bowed at the top spot on Billboard's Latin Airplay chart in the week ending October 15. The song also landed at No. 1 on Latin Rhythm Airplay, marking the 28-year-old crooner's 19th ruler on the list and his first debut atop the ranking since "Chantaje" in 2016.

In addition, the track jumped high from No. 19 to No. 1 on Latin Pop Airplay in its second week. It serves as the biggest jump on the chart after Juanes' 2007 hit "Me Enamora", which surged 23 rankings from No. 24 to No. 1.

Maluma released "Junio" with its accompanying music video, which he co-directed alongside Cesar "Tes" Pimienta and Juan Felipe Zuleta. In the visuals, the musician can be seen being captivated by a pretty woman, who is played by deaf actress Jenifer Pulgarin. The two finally connect with each other although they initially have a little misunderstanding.

  See also...

Born Juan Luis Londono Arias, Maluma performed "Junio" live for the first time at the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards, the same night with its arrival. It marked his first single after dropping his latest studio album, "The Love & Sex Tape", back in June.

Of the record, Maluma said in a statement, "More than a decade into my career, I was missing that essence that inspired me from the beginning." He further explained, "I felt a need to connect with the streets as well as fans who love the urban rhythm that has defined me from the star."

"That's why I decided to make this album," the "Papi Juancho" artist went on sharing. "The Love & Sex Tape represents my duality and a 2022 version of my original sound."

You can share this post!

Azealia Banks' IG Account Disappears Following Harsh Criticism Towards Fellow Musicians

'Halloween Ends' Slays the Competition on Its Box Office Debut
Related Posts
Maluma, De La Ghetto and Arcangel Party Up With Dozens of Beautiful Women in 'Tsunami' Music Video

Maluma, De La Ghetto and Arcangel Party Up With Dozens of Beautiful Women in 'Tsunami' Music Video

Maluma Sets Record Straight on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: We Wish the Best for Each Other

Maluma Sets Record Straight on Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors: We Wish the Best for Each Other

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Maluma Sparks Chatter for Kissing Random Women on Tour

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Maluma's Meet and Greet Event Shut Down by Cops Amid Pandemic

Most Read
Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show
Music

Video Surfaces of Alleged Shooting at G Herbo's Atlanta Show

DaBaby Surrounded by 25 Baby Mamas in 'No Condom' Visuals

DaBaby Surrounded by 25 Baby Mamas in 'No Condom' Visuals

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Lil Baby Appears to Shade Quavo Over Saweetie Cheating Drama on New Songs

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

Lil Baby Enjoys 'California Breeze' With His Love Interest in New Music Video

DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks

DJ Akademiks Not Having It After Lil Baby Disses Him On 'It's Only Me' Tracks

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Azealia Banks and Amber Rose Slam Nicki Minaj After Feuding With Latto Over Grammys Nomination

Akon Admits to Using His Brother as a Body Double, Claims He Did it for Fans

Akon Admits to Using His Brother as a Body Double, Claims He Did it for Fans

Nicki Minaj and Latto Trade Shots on Twitter Over Grammy Awards 2023 Nomination

Nicki Minaj and Latto Trade Shots on Twitter Over Grammy Awards 2023 Nomination

Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna May Debut Her Son and Have Extended Performance at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti Is Finally Out

Diddy's 'Gotta Move On' Remix ft. Bryson Tiller, Yung Miami and Ashanti Is Finally Out

Kevin Gates' Fans Show Concerns About Violence at His North Little Rock Concert

Kevin Gates' Fans Show Concerns About Violence at His North Little Rock Concert

Eminem in 'Advanced Talks' to Headline Glastonbury 2023

Eminem in 'Advanced Talks' to Headline Glastonbury 2023

Coi Leray Demands Respect After Criticism Over Low Album Sales

Coi Leray Demands Respect After Criticism Over Low Album Sales