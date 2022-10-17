Stray Kids Snags Second No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 With 'MAXIDENT'

Music

Other new entries on this week's chart are Takeoff and Quavo's collaborative set 'Only Built for Infinity Links', G Herbo's 'Survivor's Remorse: Side A' and Charlie Puth's 'Charlie'.

AceShowbiz - Stray Kids dethrones Bad Bunny with their new album "MAXIDENT". Marking the South Korean group's second No. 1 album on the Billboard 200, "MAXIDENT" debuts atop the list after earning 117,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in the week ending October 13, according to Luminate.

Of the number, album sales comprise 110,000 units. SEA units comprise 7,000, equaling 9.61 million on-demand official streams of the set's eight tracks, while TEA units comprise a negligible sum. With the number, "MAXIDENT" marks the fourth-largest sales week of any album in 2022. Stray Kids previously nabbed their first No. 1 album with "ODDINARY".

Back to the chart, Bad Bunny's "Un Verano Sin Ti" falls to No. 2 after 13 nonconsecutive weeks atop the list. This week, the album earns 76,000 equivalent album units. Meanwhile, Beyonce Knowles' former leader "Renaissance" ascends from No. 6 to No. 3 with 75,000 equivalent album units earned following the wide release of its vinyl album on October 7.

At No. 4 is Morgan Wallen's chart-topping "Dangerous: The Double Album" that dips from No. 3 after earning 46,000 equivalent album units. The Weeknd's "The Highlights", meanwhile, moves down from No. 4 to No. 5 on the Billboard 200 with 40,000 equivalent album units earned. As for Harry Styles' former No. 1 "Harry's House", it falls from No. 5 to No. 6 with 34,000 units.

Another new entry on this week's chart is Takeoff and Quavo's collaborative set "Only Built for Infinity Links" that bows at No. 7 with 33,500 equivalent album units earned. Trailing behind is Zach Bryan's "American Heartbreak" that is pushed down from No. 7 to No. 8 on the chart after earning 28,000 equivalent album units.

G Herbo (Lil Herb), meanwhile, scores his third Top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with the release of "Survivor's Remorse: Side A", which debuts at No. 9 with 27,500 equivalent album units earned. Rounding out the Top 10 of the new Billboard 200 chart is Charlie Puth's third full-length album, "Charlie", which launches at No. 10 after earning 26,500 equivalent album units.

