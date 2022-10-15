 

Faith Evans Moves Forward With Divorcing Stevie J Despite His Public Plea for Forgiveness

According to a report, the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker has turned over her financial records to her estranged husband, including a list of her assets and debts.

  • Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Faith Evans apparently isn't having a second thought about ending her marriage to Stevie J. The R&B star is reportedly moving forward with her divorce from the record producer despite his plea for forgiveness.

According to Radar Online, the 49-year-old singer has turned over her financial records to her estranged husband, including a list of her assets and debts. As noted by the news outlet, this move is a necessary step before a divorce can be finalized.

Faith's wish to proceed with the divorce is rather shocking as fans believed that the pair had reconciled after a rocky couple of months. On Mother's Day, Stevie publicly apologized to his estranged wife for humiliating her.

"Faith Rene Jordan I've hurt you, disrespected you and humiliated you in front of the world. From this day forward I promise to listen to your feelings and be more delicate with your heart," he wrote back in May.

  See also...

The 50-year-old DJ added, "I also promise to build you up even more & to communicate daily with you, respect you and love on you until you're as happy as you were when we got married. I've learned my lesson and I NEVER want to live without you because God knows I'm a better man with you."

He later asked Faith to give their relationship another chance as penning, "I'm asking you to find it in your heart to forgive me and allow me to rebuild our trust," before concluding, "Happy Mothers Day x I love you."

Stevie filed for divorce in November 2021 following 3 years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences." In his petition, Stevie asked the court to award him monthly spousal support. The couple did not sign a prenuptial agreement before getting married in a Las Vegas hotel room in 2018.

In response, Faith demanded Stevie's request for spousal support be denied. She also requested "all property acquired prior to marriage, by gift, inheritance, or devise, and after the date of separation" to be awarded to her.

