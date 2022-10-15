Coi Leray Demands Respect After Criticism Over Low Album Sales

Instagram Music

In a new interview, the 25-year-old 'TWINNEM' femcee addresses the backlash from naysayers after her debut album 'Trendsetter' sold 11K units in its first week.

Oct 15, 2022

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray defended herself from criticism regarding her low album sales. In a new interview, the "TWINNEM" femcee addressed the backlash from naysayers after her debut album "Trendsetter" sold 11K units in its first week.

"They try to s**t on my album. My album's about to be gold. Let it be gold and you got to let them know," she said during her appearance on Amazon Music's "Bars and Nuggets" podcast. "You got to champion you. They said the first week it sold 11,000 sales. It's so crazy, because out of all the albums that drop, nobody like, goes viral like that."

The daughter of Benzino then demanded people to respect her. "I keep their lights on, they keep my lights on. I don't mind the blogs doing whatever they gotta do, right? But y'all gonna respect me," she continued. "Y'all gonna appreciate me. They try to knock you down and really try to poke you. And it's better when you poke at them."

Coi also claimed that she didn't have time to entertain her haters. "I'm the big dog now. I f**kin' wear the pants, I take care of family. And that's what God put me here to do. I'm going to continue to do that," she said.

Among those who criticized Coi over the album sales was none other than her dad Benzino. Back in April, he clowned her over the sales of "Trendsetter". Alongside a screenshot of DJ Akademiks' tweet, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star wrote, "[Crying laughing emojis] if she had track wit @iambenzino I woulda listened @coileray."

Upon learning of the post, several fellow musicians jumped to Coi's defense. Tory Lanez wrote, "I'd never laugh at my daughter .. type of s**t is that?" Tank, meanwhile, commented, "I'm gonna say he was hacked cause as a dad this is never the way..[praying hands emoji]." Also defending the femcee was The Game, who said, "That's your daughter n***a !!!! Smfh."