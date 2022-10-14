'The Voice' Alum Nolan Neal's Cause of Death Revealed Nearly 3 Months After He's Found Lifeless

Instagram Celebrity

The singer, who also competed on 'America's Got Talent', was found deceased in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee on July 18 at around 8.17 P.M. local time.

AceShowbiz - Nolan Neal's cause of death has finally been revealed. The manner of the mysterious passing of the "America's Got Talent" and "The Voice" contestant was unveiled nearly three months after he was found deceased.

Page Six reported on Thursday, October 13 that the 41-year-old singer passed away after ingesting a fatal combination of drugs. A spokesperson at the Davidson County Medical Examiner's office in Nashville told the news site that the coroner concluded the singer suffered "acute combined drug toxicity."

The drugs found in his system that made up the deadly cocktail were morphine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and acetyl fentanyl. The manner of death was ruled an accident and that the autopsy report was completed on September 13.

On July 19, TMZ reported that Nolan was found lifeless in his apartment in Nashville, Tennessee, by his roommate. At around 8.17 P.M. local time on July 18, police received a call of a "deceased person," who was later identified as the crooner. The authorities stated that the musician "was located in the bedroom of the downstairs apartment by the upstairs roommate."

"The roommate stated she discovered the victim after receiving a phone call from the victim's mother who was concerned after not hearing from him," they went on detailing. "On the desk next to the bed was a black guitar pick that appeared to contain a powder residue. The victim reportedly struggled with substance abuse."

The unnamed roommate added she last saw Nolan alive around 4 or 5 P.M. on July 17. His final Facebook post from July 16 stated that he was scheduled to perform at the Hotel Indigo in Nashville on July 18 from 6 P.M. until 9 P.M. with free admission. A few hours later, he wrote in the comments box that the show had been canceled by the manager "with no reason why." He added, "Sorry guys."

Best known as a contestant on Adam Levine's team on season 10 of "The Voice", Nolan made it to "Knockout Round" before he was let go. In 2020, he competed on season 15 of "America's Got Talent", on which he worked with Howie Mandel, Heidi Klum, Sofia Vergara and Simon Cowell, singing "Lost" and "Send Me a Butterfly."