Jamie Lee Curtis 'Proud' as She's Joined by Transgender Daughter at 'Halloween Ends' Premiere

The actress' daughter Ruby makes her red carpet debut after coming out as transgender last year as she and her sister Annie accompany their mother at the Los Angeles event for the horror movie.

AceShowbiz - Jamie Lee Curtis is a "proud" mom after she was joined by her two children, Ruby and Annie, at the Los Angeles premiere of her movie "Halloween Ends". The trio stepped out for the event which was held on Tuesday night, October 11 in Los Angeles.

For the special screening, the legendary scream queen stood out in a shimmering off-the-shoulder, floor-length gown. Keeping her makeup minimal, she only accessorized with a pair of earrings while smiling on the red carpet.

The 63-year-old beamed as she held the hands of her two daughters, whom she shares with her longtime husband Christopher Guest, while posing for the camera. Ruby wore a silver gown with a black jacket and carried a pumpkin-shaped bag. Meanwhile, Annie sizzled in a black strapless gown with a high slit and shimmery floral accents, teamed with sheer gloves.

It marks Ruby's red carpet debut since she publicly came out as transgender in 2021. Sharing a picture of the three of them at the premiere, Jamie wrote on her Instagram page, "My family. Proudest mother. Loving support."

In July of last year, Jamie described her life as a "constant metamorphosis" as she watched her daughter's journey to become transgender. In an interview with AARP The Magazine, she shared that she and her husband Christopher "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." She further spilled, "And she and her fiance will get married next year at a wedding that I will officiate." Ruby married her partner Kynthia in a cosplay-themed wedding back in May.

As for "Halloween Ends", it will be the last time Jamie portrays Laurie Strode, who has been hunted by masked killer Michael Myers through the decades. Directed by David Gordon Green, the slasher film is heading into theaters across the nation on October 14.