Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Been Talking to Divorce Lawyer for 'Weeks'

Cover Images/JOHN NACION Celebrity

A few days before allegedly hiring a divorce lawyer, the Brazilian beauty was photographed wearing no ring when visiting a spiritual healer amid her marital issues with her husband Tom Brady.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen has reportedly been contemplating divorce for a while. If a new report is to be believed, the Brazilian beauty has been talking to her divorce lawyer for "weeks" now amid marital woes with Tom Brady, her husband of 13 years.

On Wednesday, October 5, PEOPLE reported that though the 42-year-old supermodel "has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues," she "has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while." A source told the site, "This is not something that just happened today."

The insider also acknowledged that Gisele hasn't made any final decisions regarding a divorce from the seven-time Super Bowl champion. "Many people talk to lawyers but don't go through with it when the realities of money set in," the informant detailed. "But in this case, both sides have plenty, and it isn't one-sided, so it could be a different situation."

News of the couple having hired divorce lawyers first emerged on Tuesday, October 4. The reports came a month after sources claimed that they had an "epic fight" that could result in "the end of them."

"I don't think there will be any coming back now," a source told Page Six. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

Amid the escalated divorce rumors, it's now unveiled that Gisele visited a spiritual healer a few days before hiring a divorce lawyer. In photos published by Daily Mail on Tuesday, the former Victoria's Secret Angel was seen wearing no wedding ring.

Gisele was snapped sitting in her car as Dr. Ewa, "a dedicated Doctor of Ayurvedic Medicine" of over 35 years, burned a Palo Santo incense stick used to "remove negative energy." Dr. Ewa appeared to be "blessing" the exterior and interior of the supermodel's white SUV before warmly embracing the model and taking her inside.

Gisele reportedly remained inside for about three hours before leaving with a smile from ear to ear as Dr. Ewa put her hands together in prayer and bowed as the catwalk beauty walked away. She then headed to CVS for about 40 minutes before making her way home.

Divorce rumors between Gisele and Tom have been escalating since the NFL star decided to return to the field this year after announcing his retirement. However, it was unveiled recently that their marriage problems have "nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL."

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again. Sometimes things are complicated," insiders explained. "There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time."