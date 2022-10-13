King Charles III Allegedly Disses Prince Harry and Meghan Markle With Coronation Date

Instagram/Cover Images/Dutch Press Photo Celebrity

Fans on Internet believe that the new British monarch, who ascends to the throne after Queen Elizabeth II's death, chooses May 6, 2023 as his coronation date in an attempt to snub the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

AceShowbiz - King Charles III's coronation will take place on May 6, 2023 and it's said that the date is picked with special consideration. Fans on Internet believed that the new British monarch intends to diss Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the date.

As to why people came to the conclusion, the said coronation date also happens to be the Sussexes' son Archie's 4th birthday. Upon learning of the announcement, which was made on Tuesday, October 11, some Internet users took to social media to criticize Charles.

"So King Charles The Cruel has set his Coronation for the 6th of May next year.. AKA his grandson Prince Archie of Sussex's 4th birthday," a Twitter user commented. Slamming King Charles, the person added, "Chile how ghetto. I hate it here. Anyway, Harry when's that memoir dropping."

Another fan wrote, "Imagine you choose your grandchild's birthday for your coronation and…. He is trending in your country, NOT YOU #Archie." One other noted, "Royalists freak out when the Sussexes release a picture two days after the rest of the family or does anything when a birthday pic of the Cambridge kids is released, saying it overshadows them. but by all means schedule your coronation on Archie's birthday. The audacity."

Meanwhile, someone else bluntly tweeted, "So the a**hole scheduled his coronation on his youngest grandson's birthday?" Another person also accused the royals of trying to "overwrite any date that relates to the Sussexes with something that relates exclusively to the Crown. That way the 6th May becomes Coronation Day instead of Archies birthday. Not on our watch!"

The alleged snub arrived two weeks after Harry and Meghan were demoted on the royal family's website. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's pictures were pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the website. The couple was previously pushed to sit right below Princess Anne after they stepped down from their royal duties in January 2020. Now, they sit right on top of the disgraced Prince Andrew.