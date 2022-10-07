Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Threatens to Divorce Tom Brady Multiple Times Over Football

Cover Images/PAPIX Celebrity

The Brazilian supermodel reportedly has been threatening the seven-time Super Bowl champion to end their 13-year marriage on 'several occasions' due to fears over him developing CTE.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Gisele Bundchen apparently hates seeing Tom Brady getting hurt on the field. If a new report is to be believed, the Brazilian supermodel has allegedly been threatening her husband multiple times to end their 13-year marriage over football.

TMZ reported on Thursday, October 6 that football might have been a factor in the 42-year-old model's decision to hire divorce lawyer as the outlet claimed she has threatened to divorce the seven-time Super Bowl champion on "several occasions" due to fears over concussions.

It's also reported that Gisele "has hoped Tom would retire from football" as she has publicly talked about her fear he would develop CTE (chronic traumatic encephalopathy), the neurological disease linked to repeated head trauma that many NFL players have been diagnosed with after their deaths.

Moreover, the outlet claimed that Gisele, who has been spotted out without her wedding ring, is not a fan of the NFL schedule, which forces the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback to travel around the country for half the year. "We're told she simply hates it," the news site reported.

News of the couple having hired divorce lawyers first emerged on Tuesday, October 4. "I don't think there will be any coming back now," a source told Page Six. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

A separate source told TMZ that their divorce is "as amicable as it can be." A different insider added that the two are still on speaking terms, telling PEOPLE, "Gisele has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues." The informant added, "She has been talking to a divorce lawyer for a while. This is not something that just happened today."

In the meantime, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Tom is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family. "Tom isn't taking things well," said the so-called insider. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

"Gisele has hired a divorce attorney to discuss her future plans," the source offered details. "At this point, it's more of her decision to move things forward in this direction. Things are a bit difficult, both personally within their family, and because they both have huge assets."

Of their huge assets, construction on the troubled couple's South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. "There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home," an insider told the New York Post.

On the unfinished 1.8-acre property located in the upscale Indian Creek Country Club community, three buildings would sit that include a custom-built two-story main house, a high-tech security post and a fully equipped gym. The main residence alone would span across 17,000 square feet and feature five bedrooms as well as 11 bathrooms, including expansive his-and-hers bathroom suites.