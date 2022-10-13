 

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Died a 'Hero' After Trying to Save People From Drowning

'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Creator Died a 'Hero' After Trying to Save People From Drowning
Celebrity

Kazuki Takahashi, who was found dead of drowning off the shore of Nago, Okinawa back in July, is revealed to have jumped into the water trying to save three people caught in a riptide at the time.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Japanese manga artist Kazuki Takahashi has been hailed a "hero" months following his shocking passing. In July, it was reported that the author of "Yu-Gi-Oh!" was found dead in the water 300 meters (980 ft) off the shore of Nago, Okinawa and his cause of death was determined to be drowning, but little was provided as to the circumstances of his tragic death. Now, a new report has shed light on his heroism at the time.

The U.S. military's newspaper Stars & Stripes published a story on Tuesday, October 11 about U.S. Army Maj. Robert Bourgeau, who was nominated by his command last month for the Soldier's Medal for his act of heroism outside of combat. "U.S. Army officer [has been] recognized for rescuing three people from a riptide at a popular Okinawa dive spot in an episode that apparently killed a well-known Japanese manga artist," the report states.

In his statement, Bourgeau recalled he was at Mermaid's Grotto in Onno on July 4 when he spotted three swimmers, two Japanese civilians and a fellow U.S. soldier, struggling in a dangerous riptide. Bourgeau, a scuba diving instructor, leapt into the water and was able to bring both civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, to shore and then direct the U.S. soldier to safety as well.

  See also...

During this rescue attempt, Bourgeau was unaware that Takahashi also jumped into the water and tried to help. According to the news outlet, "several sworn witness statements provided by the Army" say Takahashi also jumped in to help, but onlookers only "caught glimpses of him until he disappeared beneath the waves."

Takahashi's body was recovered by the Japanese Coast Guard two days later floating off the coast of Nago, a city in the northern part of Okinawa. His car was later discovered parked at Mermaid's Grotto. "He's a hero," Bourgeau said of Takahashi. "He died trying to save someone else."

Takahashi was 60 years old at the time of his death. His manga series has spawned a popular trading card game of the same name, which holds the Guinness World Record for the best-selling trading card game to date.

You can share this post!

Gisele Bundchen Hints at Being With 'Inconsistent' Partner Amid Alleged Tom Brady Divorce

Vin Diesel Dethrones Prince William as 2022 World's Hottest Bald Man
Most Read
Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse
Celebrity

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Vivica A. Fox Breaks Into Tears While Saying She Hasn't Met Her Godson in 2 Years

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj

Ciara Trends on Twitter After Cardi B Unfollowed Her Over Her Interaction With Nicki Minaj