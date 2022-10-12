 

Tom Brady Admits to Dealing With 'Intense Amount of Stress' Amid Gisele Bundchen Divorce Rumors

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who shares two children with his supermodel wife, also confesses on the 'Let's Go!' podcast that there are 'things [he's] going through in [his] 40s.'

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has opened up about his personal life amid Gisele Bundchen rumors. When sitting down with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on the "Let's Go!" podcast, the NFL star admitted to dealing with an "intense amount of stress."

"I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with," the 45-year-old stated when speaking about mental health with his co-hosts. "And how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?"

"And I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, suck it up and deal with it," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback added. "And I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have."

Tom went on to note, "And also, you know, I think there's part of us that are held to a certain standard that we're almost inhuman. You know, you hear this a lot from people that say, you know, 'I'm only human.' We are only human. We're not inhuman." He then stressed, "We're not immune to a lot of the things that just life brings us. We're not robots."

Tom also confessed that he's going through "things" in his 40s. "How can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me? So those are all different things that you work at. I worked at them when I was 20. There was a lot of things that I was going through when I was 20. There was a lot of things I was going through in my 30s. There's things I'm going through in my 40s," he said.

"And it's life. And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do," the father of three continued. "We're trying to do it the best way we can."

Tom and Gisele, who are reportedly living separately in Miami, have been hit with split rumors since he decided to un-retire from football. However, it was unveiled recently that their marriage problems have "nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL." It was also said that the pair have hired divorce lawyers.

