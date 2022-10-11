Emily Ratajkowski Hints at Being Bisexual Amid Brad Pitt Dating Rumors

Cover Images/MICHAEL SIMON Celebrity

The 31-year-old model/actress appears to confirm her sexual orientation when joining a new trend on video-sharing app TikTok a month after filing for divorce from ex Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Is Emily Ratajkowski identifying herself as bisexual now? The model/actress appears to confirm her sexual orientation when joining a new trend on TikTok amid rumors that she's in a relationship with Brad Pitt.

On Monday, October 10, the 31-year-old beauty turned to her page on the video-sharing app to share a duet clip. In the footage, she could be seen giving her response after another user asked, "If you identify as bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?"

Emily responded by simply turning the camera on herself as she sat on a green velvet couch that wrapped around her living room. The "Gone Girl" actress then smiled at the camera before the video cut off.

In Emily's post, it also could be seen Shay Mitchell revealed that she's bisexual. The former "Pretty Little Liars" star recorded herself dramatically lying down on her own green velvet couch.

Emily's video comes amid news that she has filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, who allegedly cheated on her. The pair had been married since 2018 and share one child together, 1-year-old Sylvester Apollo Bear.

News of the couple's separation first emerged in July after a source close to the model told Page Six of his infidelity. "Yeah, he cheated," the source claimed. "He's a serial cheater. It's gross. He's a dog."

Emily further confirmed the split in September. At the time, the "We Are Your Friends" actress posted a video to TikTok saying she's a "recently single person" who was "thinking about dating and stuff." A few days later, she officially filed divorce papers.

Shortly after her divorce filing, news broke that Emily is dating Brad Pitt. A source claimed last month that the rumored pair had been out a couple of times but they weren't officially together yet.

"Brad has quietly dated the last couple of years. He worries that [Angelina Jolie] will badmouth him to their kids, more than she already has, if he has a serious girlfriend," a source spilled to Page Six. Another source dished that the rumored couple is "very casual" at the moment.

Similarly, PEOPLE reported that Emily and Brad "are spending a lot of time together," but a source claimed that "friends aren't sure if it's serious." The informant noted that the two don't "appear to be 'dating' formally."

Despite keeping things low-key, Brad is apparently head over heels with Emily as he allegedly "thinks she's the hottest thing on the planet." A source told In Touch (via Life & Style), "They totally gel," but added, "It's still very early days and they're having fun."