Shay Mitchell Subtly Comes Out as Bisexual When Joining This TikTok Trend
The actress portraying lesbian Emily Fields on ABC series 'Pretty Little Liars' seemingly reveals her true sexuality by joining a new trend on the video-sharing app.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Shay Mitchell has seemingly gotten candid about her sexuality. When joining a new TikTok trend, the Emily Fields depicter on teen drama mystery thriller series "Pretty Little Liars" subtly comes out as bisexual.

On Wednesday, October 5, the 35-year-old actress turned to TikTok to join a new trend. She posted a duet video with a user who said, "If you identify as a bisexual, do you own a green velvet couch?" In the clip, which has been watched over 1.5 million times, she could be seen dramatically lying down on her own green velvet couch.

Shay's reaction prompted many viewers to ask what it meant. "Are you saying what I think you're saying!?!?!?!" one person commented, with another adding, " WAIT WAIT IM LISTENING RESPECTFULLY."

A third chimed in, "MISS SHAY MITCHELL SPEAK." Someone else wrote, "emily fields was NOT just a character," referring to her "PLL" role who's an LGBTQ+ ally. A separate TikTok user went on saying, "SHAY??? u come out finally [pride flag emoji]."

Although Shay didn't explicitly say she is bisexual, she has been open about being attracted to women in the past. Last year, her "PLL" co-star Ian Harding asked her the last time she had been attracted to a woman, in a YouTube video.

"Wow. Every day." Shay responded. The actress portraying Peach Salinger on "You" further explained, "For me, it's never been, 'I need to find a boyfriend, I need to find this.' I truly feel like I do fall in love with a person."

Also in an interview with Maxim in 2017, Shay talked about playing a lesbian Emily, her character on "PLL". "People always ask me, 'You play a gay character? Are you gay? Are you straight? Are you this? Are you that?' " Shay shared at the time. "Look, Emily doesn't label herself, and I don't label myself either. I fall in love with the spirit of somebody. Love is love, and that's something that I'll keep saying."

Shay has been in a relationship with her boyfriend Matte Babel since 2017. The "Dollface" star and her partner welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Atlas, in October 2019. Then in June this year, the actress gave birth to another baby girl named Rome.

