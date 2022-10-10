 

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker's decision to unfollow the 'Kiss Me More' raptress comes after the femcee faced online criticism for her unique makeup looks at Paris Fashion Week.

AceShowbiz - Ariana Grande has decided to stop keeping up with Doja Cat's life on social media. The "Thank U, Next" hitmaker has been caught unfollowing the "Kiss Me More" rapper on Instagram.

On Sunday, October 9, eagle-eyed fans caught Ariana hitting the unfollow button on the "Say So" rapper's page. The social media gesture came one year after the hip-hop artist was spotted unfollowing the 29-year-old pop star.

Ariana's social media move was quick to spark chatter. "ariana finally realized how annoying doja was," one Arianator shared their thoughts on Instagram. A second chimed in, "YESS QUEEN ARIANA BYE DOCA CAR," with another pointing out, "Doja unfollowed her more than a year ago when she unfollowed every celebrity, but Ari unfollowing doja looks suspicious."

Someone else opined, "Yeah cause doja is annoying as hell. I don't blame her." A fifth person went on alleging, "Something happened between [Nicki Minaj] and Doja." A separate person commented, "oooooo drama."

Ariana's decision to unfollow Doja comes after Doja faced online criticism for her unique looks at Paris Fashion Week. On October 4, the "Planet Her" artist stepped out for the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show with her face and body covered in metallic gold body paint.

Prior to the gold makeup look, Doja sported a spooky makeup when attending Monot's spring/summer show at PFW on October 1. She wore a ghostly full face makeup, with most of her face covered in white with some blue hues framing her face.

After her unusual looks were labeled "ugly" by the naysayers, Cardi quickly defended herself. "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive. All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them," the Grammy Award-winning artist, who shaved off her eyebrows and hair in September, wrote.

