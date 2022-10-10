 

Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands on the Louvre Museum Date

Tom Holland and Zendaya Hold Hands on the Louvre Museum Date
Cover Images/Faye`s Vision
Celebrity

The 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' stars are pictured hand-in-hand while enjoying a special tour at the famed museum in the city of love, several days after she attended Paris Fashion Week.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Holland and Zendaya Coleman are still going strong despite their busy schedules. The pair have taken their romance to France as they were spotted on a romantic date in Paris over the weekend.

The British actor and the Emmy Award-winning actress were pictured holding hands as they joined a special tour at the Louvre on Friday, October 7. They were seen listening attentively as a tour guide gave an explanation of the artwork displayed at the famed museum.

For the outing, Tom looked stylish in a long-sleeved, black-and-white striped sweater which he tucked into the waist of his black pants. As for Zendaya, she opted for a smart chic look in a light blue, oversized blouse with the long sleeves rolled up towards her elbows.

Her hair was pulled into a fashionable up do with bangs framing the side of her head. She accessorized with a pair of glasses along with a black cross-over body bag and a black watch on her left wrist. She appeared to be holding a gold-colored camera in her left hand.

  See also...

Zendaya had been spotted earlier in the city of love to attend the Paris Fashion Week, which came to an end on October 4.

Tom and Zendaya have been romantically linked to each other since July 2021, when they were caught sharing kisses inside a car. The two have connected earlier in 2016 when they worked on their first Spider-Man movie, "Spider-Man: Homecoming".

"They're both not one to make their relationship public," a source recently informed Us Weekly about the young couple's romance. "They're private when it comes to dating, so any photos that have come out would've just been them going about their business and not knowing photographers were around."

Despite their busy schedules, Tom and Zendaya have always made time for each other. Last month, the "Euphoria" star celebrated her birthday with her boyfriend by hitting the Big Apple for some fun dates. A week before, the couple was zipping around on scooters in Budapest, where the actress was filming "Dune 2".

You can share this post!

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Lil Nas X Reacts After Andrew Tate Names Him Among 'Insanities in the World'
Related Posts
Tom Holland Continues Social Media Silence on Zendaya's Birthday

Tom Holland Continues Social Media Silence on Zendaya's Birthday

Tom Holland Takes a Break From Social Media After Spiraling When Reading Comments Online

Tom Holland Takes a Break From Social Media After Spiraling When Reading Comments Online

Tom Holland and Zendaya Walk Hand-In-Hand While Enjoying Casual Stroll in Boston

Tom Holland and Zendaya Walk Hand-In-Hand While Enjoying Casual Stroll in Boston

Tom Holland Blasts Media for Manipulating Truth With Rumors He and Zendaya Bought a House in London

Tom Holland Blasts Media for Manipulating Truth With Rumors He and Zendaya Bought a House in London

Most Read
50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support
Celebrity

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Taye Diggs Reveals How Decade-Long Insomnia Battle Affected His Relationship With Son

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'