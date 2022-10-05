 

Doja Cat Defends Her Bizarre Makeup at Paris Fashion Week After Called 'Ugly'

The 'Need to Know' songstress has been making statement with her bold makeup looks during the week-long fashion event in France, including wearing a face full of gold makeup.

  Oct 5, 2022

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat isn't letting some fake fans judge her makeup looks. The 26-year-old rapper/singer has clapped back at a critic who called her "ugly" for wearing a gold makeup look during Paris Fashion Week.

Stepping out for the A.W.A.K.E. Mode show on Tuesday, October 4 in Paris, France, the Grammy Award-winning artist showed her striking look with her face and body covered in metallic gold body paint. Further adding to her flamboyant look, she sported a fitted with plaid burn suit and a furry floor-length jacket by Simon Miller.

But not all people were into Doja's bizarre makeup look. Calling her "ugly," one person commented, "This paint is making her look ugly. When you do make up like this you still to accentuate features. She look like a tired old status lmao."

Catching wind of the nasty message, the Grammy Award-winning artist quickly defended her makeup look. "I wasn't trying to look sexy or attractive. All of my makeup has a story and there are absolutely 0 rules and if there were you wouldn't be the one making them," she replied to the naysayer.

Doja Cat Claps Back at Her Critic

Doja Cat defended her gold makeup look after being called 'ugly.'

Some people have also jumped to Doja's defense. "People really want you to apply the same over used makeup look that every MUA on social media does for a fashion show? ight lol," one person clapped back at the critic.

Another explained, "There seems to be a disconnect between what people believe you should want and strive to look like as a female celebrity, especially when you are beautiful. Doja is making statement after statement about how she will not be limited or boxed in by conventional beauty standards!" A third remarked, "it's embarrassing that the girlies don't get ART."

Prior to the gold makeup look, Doja, born Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, sported a spooky makeup when attending Monot's spring/summer show on Saturday, October 1. She wore a ghostly full face makeup, with most of her face covered in white with some blue hues framing her face.

