Social Media Horrified Over Viral Video of a Baby Being Passed to Dwayne Johnson Through a Crowd
Cover Images/Carlos Tischler/Eyepix
Celebrity

Internet reacts after the 'Black Adam' star shares a video of a newborn baby being passed through a large crowd and handed to him during a nationwide tour for his upcoming film.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has surely become an inspiration for many of his fans and one parent apparently wanted his kid to get a taste of his success. The former wrestler-turned-actor was recently handed out an infant during a nationwide tour for his upcoming film "Black Adam".

In a video shared by the 50-year-old star via Instagram, a tiny baby was passed through a large crowd and handed to him onstage in Mexico City. The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" star wrapped the baby girl in his muscular arms and had a big smile on his face as the crowd swooned on.

In the caption, Dwayne wrote, "Our 'BLACK ADAM' Tour has been electric, fun and emotional. People do cry and they hand me things - I was NOT surprised to be handed this beautiful little baby."

"Her father caught my attention because he had tears in his eyes when he held her up high and gestured for me to hold her," he went on sharing, "I honestly thought he was holding a toy doll he wanted me to have as a gift."

"This beautiful, serene, present and trusting angel is Luciana," he introduced the baby. "One day, I bet she'll inspire all those around her. And whatever this moment meant for her emotional father - means it meant something special for me too."

He gave a shout-out to his fans in Mexico City, "Love you back MEXICO and the mana is strong," before concluding his caption with, "Girl dads ROCK."

After the video went viral, social media reacted to the surreal moment, with many expressing their shock. "I get it, but that had to be terrifying not to mention dangerous for that baby. That dad has a lot of explaining to do when he gets home," one person noted.

"Who would hand an actor a baby through a crowd like this?" another baffled user commented. A third reacted, "This is cute but not sure I'd crowd surf my infant." A fan explained, "I am a HUGE fan. But as dad I would never pass my newborn through hands of strangers. Like I cannot even fathom doing such a thing. Or even having my baby in that environment."

"That's too many hands on my baby…. Sorry," another social media user chimed in, as someone else remarked, "Passing your baby off like simba to the rock is so insane." One other exclaimed, "HOLD THAT BABY NECK!!!"

Still, there were some people who loved the moment in the video, with one calling it "one of the greatest videos of all time."

