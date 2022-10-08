Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Celebrity

On Friday, October 7, the Yeezy designer shared a screenshot of his chat with Diddy in which he told the latter, "I didn't like our convo. I'm selling these tees, nobody can get in between me and my money.'

Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West wants Sean "P. Diddy" Combs and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) to stay out of his business. The "Donda" artist called out the two emcees on his Instagram page after they condemned his "White Lives Matter" T-shirt.

On Friday, October 7, the Yeezy designer shared a screenshot of his chat with Diddy. "I didn't like our convo. I'm selling these tees. Nobody can get in between me and my money," so read Ye's text. "Never call me with no bulls**t like that again unless you ready to green light me. Cause anybody that got on that tee is me."

When Diddy suggested they meet in person to solve the issue, Ye fumed, "N***a f******k you. You fed." The Bad Boy Records founder then replied in the comment section, "See you soon!"

In a follow-up post, Diddy urged Ye to end the Internet games. However, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian argued, "This ain't a game. Ima use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this was war. Now gone get you some business."

Meanwhile, in a message for Boosie, Ye declared, "Don't speak on me Lil Boosie speak to me yeah litte nerd a** me. Come smack me or coem shoot me Im the one that got bullied by the entire black celebrity community now Im back to shoot the school up."

The post did not go unnoticed by Boosie, who wrote back via Twitter, "Talking about u back to shoot the school up n u got a school is not the right words #startthinkingbeforeyoutalk." The Baton Rouge native went on to note, "I dont want no smoke @kanyewest just couldnt let u do that our race!! His loveones really need to get @kanyewest help!!"

Boosie previously dragged Ye for wearing the controversial tee. "@kanyewest AFTER ALL WE BEEN THROUGH AS A RACE YOU PUT THIS DISRESPECTFUL S**T ON!! U GIVES NO F**KS ABOUT HOW BLACKS HAVE DIED N SUFFERED TO THE HANDS OF THE WHITE MAN N U SAY BUSH DON'T LIKE BLACK PEOPLE.. REALLY 'N***A,' " he raged on Monday.

As for Diddy, he has made it clear that he doesn't rock with whit what Ye has done though he will always support the latter as a freethinker. "I've always been there and I will always support my brother Kanye as a freethinker," he said. "But the 'white lives matter' T-shirt, I don't rock with it, you know what I'm saying? ... I'm not with it."