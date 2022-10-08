 

Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors

Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Celebrity

The 'Break My Heart' songstress sets the record straight on her love life more than a week after she was caught sharing a kiss with Trevor Noah during a dinner date in New York City.

AceShowbiz - Dua Lipa has finally confirmed her relationship status. Despite being rumored to be dating Trevor Noah, the "Levitating" hitmaker declared on the "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast that she's a single woman.

"For me, this is the first year I've not been in a relationship for a very long time," the 27-year-old stated on Friday, October 7. "It's been really great to just be alone and only think about myself and kind of be quite selfish."

Dua said she actually embraces the moment because she's "never really had the opportunity." The songstress then added, "But when you find someone that really softens you and calms you down... I think it is the Leo thing - it makes a big difference."

Dua has been linked romantically to Trevor since late September. At that time, they were photographed having dinner at Miss Lily's in New York City. In photos obtained by DailyMail.com, the twosome was seen walking side-by-side after leaving the Jamaican restaurant. They later shared a kiss and a tight hug before going their separate ways.

"They were quietly sat away from everyone else at restaurant. It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal," an eyewitness told the outlet. "They left together and walked, stopping for long embraces and on the second kiss with hugs."

Before being linked to Trevor, Dua dated Anwar Hadid for more than two years. News about their breakup emerged in December last year. "Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source told PEOPLE at that time. "They're figuring things out right now."

As for Trevor, he was previously in a relationship with Minka Kelly. The now-exes called it quits after spending nearly two years of dating. It was unveiled that Minka is very happy" post the split because she'd "rather be single than waste her time with the wrong guy."

