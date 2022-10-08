 

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Cover Images/Fernando Lucena
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ditches his wedding ring for Fox Sports' 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial that's released amid reports of his divorce from the Brazilian beauty.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Tom Brady has further fueled speculation that he and Gisele Bundchen are heading for divorce. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is seen wearing no wedding ring in a new commercial after it's reported that the couple has hired divorce lawyers.

On Friday, October 7, Fox Sports released its new 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial on YouTube. The ad titled, "2022 FIFA World Cup will make the holiday season the most wonderful time of the year."

Halfway through the upbeat Christmas-themed video, Tom had a short cameo. However, rather than the seven-time Super Bowl champion's acting skills, it was the fact that he chose not to wear his wedding ring in the advertisement that caught people's attention.

In the minute-long clip, Santa was watching the world's greatest soccer players as they prepared for the FIFA World Cup on TV. Right after the scene showed legendary soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo scoring a goal, Tom appeared, eating a green vegetable.

As Tom shook his head while watching Cristiano, he poked fun at his own retirement and asked himself, "He's getting kind of old, isn't he?" Not even a second later, the footballer displayed his other hand, which also was ringless.

The same day the ad was published, an insider told PEOPLE that Gisele "is done" with her marriage to Tom. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired," the source added.

The so-called inside source, however, claimed that the 42-year-old Brazilian model is "doing okay" amid the heartbreak. "She is just trying to figure out her life," the informant said, before noting, "She doesn't have much contact with Tom."

Although neither of the duo nor their reps has confirmed that they are ending their 13-year marriage, several outlets have reported that it's pretty much over for the former lovebirds. "I don't think there will be any coming back now," a source told Page Six on October 4. A separate source told TMZ that their divorce is "as amicable as it can be."

A different insider, however, argued that the two are still on speaking terms, telling PEOPLE, "Gisele has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues." In the meantime, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Tom is having a hard time dealing with the idea of potentially losing his family.

"Tom isn't taking things well," said the so-called insider. "He wants to reconcile and was still holding out hope that they could work things out. He is extremely hurt and misses Gisele being by his side. He feels abandoned in a way. He loves his family, but also wants to continue his career. He feels like he is in a tough spot."

In the midst of divorce speculation, Gisele was spotted out and about in Miami without her wedding ring. It's also recently reported that the former Victoria's Secret Angel has been threatening her husband multiple times to end their 13-year marriage over football.

