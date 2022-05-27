 
 

BTS Visits White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes

BTS Visits White House to Discuss Anti-Asian Hate Crimes
The Korean pop band, who is made up of Jungkook and V among others, is set to meet United States President Joe Biden amid American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

  May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - BTS a.k.a. Bangtan Boys are going to the White House to discuss anti-Asian hate crimes. Made up of Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, Jin, RM and Suga, the South Korean pop band will be meeting with United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday, May 31 in light of Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) Heritage Month.

"President Biden has previously spoken about his commitment to combating the surge of anti-Asian hate crimes and signed into law the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act in May 2021 to provide law enforcement with resources to identify, investigate, and report hate crimes and ensure that hate crimes information is more accessible to AA and NHPI communities," in a statement read.

The statement went on to explain that the "Butter" hitmakers will also be discussing the "importance of diversity and inclusion" with the President as well as their relevance in today's youth culture.

The White House continued, "President Biden and BTS will also discuss the importance of diversity and inclusion and BTS' platform as youth ambassadors who spread a message of hope and positivity across the world."

The announcement comes a week after pop star and former Disney actress Selena Gomez appeared at the White House to meet First Lady Jill Biden at an event to bring awareness to mental health. Speaking on a panel, the 29-year-old star said, "Just to throw in a little bit of my journey, I felt like once I found out what was going on mentally... there was more freedom for me to be OK with what I had, because I was learning about it... It sets the example that it's a topic that can and should be discussed freely and without shame."

Selena urged the importance of ensuring everyone in society having "access" to support. She added, "When it comes to talking about and destigmatizing mental health, I want to ensure that everyone, no matter their age, their race, religion, sexual orientation, have access to services that support their mental health."

Prior to that, reality star and heiress Paris Hilton had paid a visit to to the White House to talk to administration officials about her advocacy for protection of youth in residential programmes following her claims that she was left "traumatised" by her time in boarding school.

