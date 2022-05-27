 
 

Kourtney Kardashian Quits Sex and Caffeine for Fertility

Practicing Pachakarma cleanse, the former 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star shares that she gives up sex, caffeine and exercise to boost her fertility.

  • May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kourtney Kardashian says she gave up sex, caffeine and exercise to boost her fertility. Spilling about the "Panchakarma cleanse," which bans all three things, the Poosh founder shares that she was doing with her new husband Travis Barker during Thursday's episode of "The Kardashians", May 26, to ensure they can have a baby together.

The 43-year-old influencer shared in a confessional on the Hulu reality series that they were doing the "like 3,000 years old" process because her and the Blink-182's drummer's "last egg retrieval was not successful."

Kourtney, who already has Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with her ex Scott Disick, tried the cleanse a decade ago and "kept telling" her man about it. "I did this cleanse 10 years ago. I kept telling Travis about this and this is the one thing that we haven't tried that he's heard me talk about," Kourtney shared.

During the cleanse, Kourtney and Travis, who has 18-year-old son Landon, 16-year-old daughter Alabama and 23-year-old step-daughter Atiana with his ex Shanna Moakler, were not permitted from partaking in sex, caffeine and exercise.

As to why she might be cranky to her man, she said, "I'm on so much estrogen right now, that on top of not having sex with you, or not having caffeine, if my moods take a turn, that's why." In response, Travis said, "I'm okay with a bad day or a rough day with you than a day without you."

The former "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star and the rocker tied the knot for the third time at ceremony at Dolce Gabbana founder's Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana's Villa Olivetta in Portofino on Sunday surrounded by friends and family.

Of her 60s lingerie inspired dress, Kourtney called designing it with the duo "a dream come true". She said, "Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way."

