Nick Jonas Thinks Singing Old Classic to Baby Girl Is 'Beautiful' as He Gushes Over Fatherhood

In a new interview, the one-third of Jonas Brothers says that he loves to sing to his four-month-old daughter Malti, who's recently released from NICU after more than 100 days.

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nick Jonas loves serenading his daughter Malti with "old classics." The one-third of the Jonas Brothers thinks singing to his four-month-old infant, who recently was released from the NICU after more than 100 days, is "beautiful."

"I sing to her," the 29-year-old pop star told Entertainment Tonight. "You know, I love to sing to her, and yeah, it's beautiful."

Nick revealed her mother and his wife, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, prefers to show their little songs "that's on the iPod or whatever." He said, "My wife kind of plays her more of the stuff that's on the iPod or whatever, but I sing."

The "This Is Heaven" hitmaker is also "excited" to croon his own tunes in Las Vegas with his older brothers 34-year-old Kevin Jonas and 32-year-old Joe Jonas after their band's planned residency were delayed "for a number of reasons."

Of the "Jonas Brothers: Live in Vegas", he said, "We're so excited. These show were supposed to happen so long ago and they've been pushed for a number of reasons, but to get back out there and play for our fans is always a good time."

"We're really trying to make these shows special for the fans, who have spent their own money to get out there," he added. "It means a lot to us, so we're going to be including them in picking the set lists each night."

In mid-May after announcing on Mother's Day that he and the former "Quantico" star had become parents via surrogate, the former Disney Channel star gushed that his "life is beautiful." He added, "She's a gift and we're just so blessed that she's back home."

The "Dancing With Myself" judge, who has nieces 8-year-old Alena and 5-year-old Valentina through Kevin and his 35-year-old wife Danielle, along with 20-month-old Willa via Joe and his "Game of Thrones" star wife Sophie Turner, gushed that his parents love having "four beautiful granddaughters."

Nick said that the "Jonas family keeps growing, a lot of girls, no boys." He further added, "My parents are thrilled. Grandparents of now four beautiful granddaughters."