Meghan Markle Mocked Over Surprise Visit at Texas Shooting Scene After Refusing to See Her Sick Dad

The Duchess of Sussex catches heat for laying flowers to pay her respects at the memorial for the victims of the second deadliest school mass shooting that killed 19 kids and two teachers.

May 27, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle has landed in hot water. The Duchess of Sussex has been mocked by social media critics over her surprise appearance at the memorial for the victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

On Thursday, May 26, the 40-year-old royal was spotted visiting the site of the massacre that killed 19 children and two teachers. At one point, she was seen laying a bouquet of white roses at a makeshift memorial outside the Uvalde County Courthouse.

Meghan also stopped by a Uvalde community center that is hosting a blood drive, where she toured the facility and donated food, a source claimed. "She did not want anybody to know who she was," the insider added.

In the meantime, her spokesperson said that Meghan took the trip in a personal capacity as a mother. The representative added that the wife of Prince Harry wants to offer her condolences and support in-person to a community experiencing unimaginable grief.

Instead of feeling touched by Meghan's thoughtful gesture, some online critics called her out for refusing to visit her estranged dad Thomas Markle, who is currently in hospital after suffering a stroke. "All the way from California to Texas, camera in tow, to strike a pose at the memorial site of dead children," tweeted one user. "You are callous. Your PR is dark. A flight to Texas but not to your Dad."

"'Her dad had a massive stroke a few days ago. Apparently no call, card or white roses for him yet," a separate person opined. Someone else, in the meantime, called Meghan and her PR "disgusting." The said person penned, "I find her posing like this with no doubt her own photographer utterly disgusting. I'm used to her PR stunts but this actually makes me angry. By all means, pay your respects but posing 4 photographs & releasing them to the media is SICK."

On Monday, May 23, Thomas' daughter Samantha Markle detailed his condition after he was rushed to hospital. "My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest. Godspeed. We are praying. He just needs some rest," Samantha said.

The estranged half-sister of Meghan later put the blame on the former actress for what has happened to their father. "It's a travesty how much he's been tortured and how much he's had to go through thanks to my sister's disregard the past few years. That is unforgivable," she fumed.