Lamar Odom Wishes He'd Protect Khloe Kardashian Like Will Smith Does for Jada Pinkett Smith

In an Instagram post weighing in on Will slapping Chris Rock at Oscars, the NBA star makes use of the opportunity to reflect on his past marriage to the TV star before they divorced in 2016.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lamar Odom learns one thing from the whole controversy involving Will Smith, his wife Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock. In a new Instagram post, the former basketball player expresses his regret for not doing his best to protect ex-wife Khloe Kardashian just like Will did for Jada at the 2022 Oscars where he slapped Chris for joking about Jada's shaved head.

"He loves his wife," Lamar began his post that he shared on Tuesday, March 29, referring to the "King Richard" star. "I do not condone violence against anyone. @willsmith loves @jadapinkettsmith I was told love covers a multitude of sins."

He went on to say, "I see everyone arguing the merits of this altercation, taking side, dragging them both to hell when it all boils down to love. He loves his wife. She was hurting, it is a husband's responsibility to protect his wife. That is what he vowed to God and her, he owes us ZERO explanation as to why he chose to hit @chrisrock."

While he claimed that he wouldn't hit the comedian if he was Will, the athlete acknowledged that the actor only "did what a husband is called to do. Protect his wife, from anything and anyone who causes her pain." Lamar then reflected on his past marriage to Khloe before they divorced in 2016. "Had I protected my wife versus mentally, emotionally and spiritually hurting her, I may still be married," so he said.

Through his post, the NBA star urged his followers to "use this as a teaching moment," "learn to set boundaries," "learn to be humble" and "learn to embrace and forgive each other in the midst of our trials and tribulations versus sitting on a throne of judgement." He concluded, "Last I checked we (the peanut gallery) do not have a heaven or hell to put anyone in. Same thing that makes you laugh will bring you to your knees. Sending good vibes only. Check my story I am in need of some services! Love y'all for loving and supporting me ~ LO."

Lamar has been vocal about his regrets regarding the way he treated Khloe, whom he married from 2009 to 2016. "I miss her so much," Lamar told Todrick Hall when the two were in season 3 of "Celebrity Big Brother". "I wish I could take that time back."

Meanwhile, Lamar shared that if he were to reach out to Khloe now, he would hope for a lunch date. "First, I would ask her how's she doing, how her child is doing and maybe just ask her for lunch, just to be cordial," he said in an interview back in February. "Just to be around her would be a blessing."