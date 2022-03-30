Kim Kardashian's Daughter North Steals Everyone's Heart With 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' Performance

Instagram Music

Some Internet users liken the 8-year-old girl to her rapper father Kanye West after she raps some of the verses of the hit 'Encanto' song during her performance.

Mar 30, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian's daughter North West continues to steal people's hearts with her talent. Recently, the 8-year-old performed "We Don't Talk About Bruno" along with her friend Ryan Romulus during a car drive which left Internet users amazed.

In an Instagram video shared by the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum on Tuesday, March 29, North was seen sitting next to Ryan in the backseat of the car. The duo performed the "Encanto" song energetically as they did the same hand gestures as the characters in the Disney flick.

Kim herself was overwhelmed with the cuteness of her daughter and Ryan as she wrote in the caption, "North and Ryan are still talking about Bruno!" The SKIMS founder added, "And it's still stuck in my head lol."

Many have since gushed over the pair's performance. Among those reacting to the post was North's aunt Khloe Kardashian, who exclaimed, "I am crying!!!!!!!!! Go north!! Go Ryan!!!! Super stars!!!!" A fan then chimed in, "This is the most adorable thing I've ever seen today."

Some others, in the meantime, likened North to her father Kanye West as she rapped some of the verses. "Not North tryna rap, get it from her daddy," one person penned. "listen to North's flow, straight like her dad," a different user echoed the sentiment, while another commented, "She definitely has her dads talent."

Last February, Kim proved that North is such a talented painter by sharing a photo of her daughter's landscape painting on Instagram Story. However, many social media users questioned whether the art piece was actually made by the young girl, prompting the reality star to hit back at the haters.

"DON'T PLAY WITH ME WHEN IT COMES TO MY CHILDREN," Kim fumed at that time. She then explained that North and Ryan "have been taking a serious oil painting class where their talents and creativity are being encouraged and nurtured."

"North worked incredibly hard on her painting with took several weeks to complete. As a proud mom, I wanted to share her work with everyone," the TV personality continued. "How dare you see children doing awesome things and then try to accuse them of NOT being awesome? Please stop embarrassing yourselves with the negativity and allow every child to be GREAT!"