Richard Williams' Son Doesn't 'Condone Anyone Hitting Anyone' After Will Smith's Oscars Slap
In a statement, Chavoita condemns the violent action performed by Will, who shockingly smacked Chris Rock onstage for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head at the 2022 Academy Awards.

  • Mar 29, 2022

AceShowbiz - Will Smith still becomes the talk of the town after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. Among those who speak out about the most viral moment from the award-giving event is Richard Williams' son Chavoita LeSane.

In a statement to NBC, Chavoita condemned the violent action performed by Will, who won Oscars' best actor award for his portrayal of Richard in "King Richard", that night. "We don't know all the details of what happened, but we don't condone anyone hitting anyone else unless it's in self-defense," said Chavoita, who is half-brother to Serena Williams and Venus Williams.

Will made headlines after he smacked Chris onstage for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head which is the result of alopecia that she suffers from. "Jada, I love you. 'G.I. Jane 2', can't wait to see it, all right?" Chris said during the March 27 ceremony. After the shocking physical outburst, Will returned to his seat before shouting, "Keep my wife's name out of your f**king mouth!"

Later that night, Will gave an emotional acceptance speech as he was presented with the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in "King Richard". Comparing himself to Richard, he said, "Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father. Richard Williams was a fierce defender of his family. In this time in my life, in this moment I am overwhelmed by what God is calling on me to do and be in this world."

"Making this film, I got to protect Aunjanue Ellis who is one the most strongest, most delicate people I've ever met. I got to protect Saniyya and Demi, the two actresses that play Venus and Serena...I'm being called on in my life to love people and to protect people," he continued.

People, meanwhile, had mixed reactions to Will's Oscars slap. Some comedians, namely Kathy Griffin, George Takei and Judd Apatow, blasted the behavior. On the other hand, Nicki Minaj, Offset and Boosie Badazz (Lil Boosie) defended Will for standing up for his wife.

A day following the incident, Will issued an apology to Chris in a lengthy statement on Instagram. "I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris," he said. "I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness."

