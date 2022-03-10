Tamar Braxton Subtly Shades Kim Kardashian Over Her Advice About Success

Instagram Celebrity

The 'All the Way Home' songstress joins English actress Jameela Jamil in shutting down the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum's tone-deaf career advice in a new interview.

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton is another celebrity to weigh in on Kim Kardashian's recent interview. Many online users assumed that the "All the Way Home" singer threw a subtle shade at the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" alum over the latter's advice about success.

Making use of her Twitter on Thursday, March 10, the 44-year-old shared a cryptic post. It simply read, "Let me get my fckn a** up and work chile."

Fans believed that Tamar was referring to Kim's recent remark. When speaking to Variety, "The Kardashians" star said, "I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f**king a** up and work." She then alleged, "It seems like nobody wants to work these days."

Not everyone was happy with the comments though. Among those who ripped the SKIMS founder was Jameela Jamil, who argued, "I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic."

"This same 24 hours in the day s**t is a nightmare," the English actress went on highlighting the reality star's privilege. "99.9[percent] of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

One person joined in by writing, "We are working Kimberly, we just weren't born with a silver spoon in our mouths and rich parents." The individual added, "I don't want advice on how to be a business woman from women who were born with advantages that I do not and will not ever have."

"The kartrashians are so unbelievably tone deaf," another user pointed out. Someone else then opined, "so many people get up and work hard every single day and will never be able to get even a fraction of the luck or opportunities that kim kardashian has. what a weird take..."

"I'm so sick of rich people thinking they got to where they are because they work harder than other people. This person has probably had an assistant since before she could legally drink. She had money to try and fail with. She's never had to worry about paying rent," read another comment.