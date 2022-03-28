 
 

Oscars 2022: 'Cringey' DJ Khaled Interrupts Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

Oscars 2022: 'Cringey' DJ Khaled Interrupts Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall
Celebrity

Many viewers believe that it was 'unnecessary' for the record executive to crash the opening monologue of the three female hosts at the 94th Academy Awards.

  • Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled has left Oscars 2022 viewers annoyed with his appearance. After interrupting hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall at the 94th Academy Awards, the "All I Do Is Win" hitmaker found himself being dubbed "cringey" by online users.

The music mogul suddenly took the stage of Hollywood's Dolby Theater when the trio gave their opening monologue at the Sunday, March 27 event. "Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up," he said. "Let me introduce the three queens, right. Let me introduce this the right way."

"I'm talking about actresses, a comedian, moguls, bosses," the 46-year-old record executive raps. "I'm talking about how the outfits look amazing. They didn't believe in us. The Oscars did."

While the audience applauded DJ Khaled, many Twitter users called him out for his "unnecessary" cameo. "Hey this #Oscars intro with DJ Khaled is pretty cringey," one person tweeted, with another adding, "DJ Khaled giving us our first cringey moment of the night. #Oscars #AcademyAwards."

  See also...

A third individual argued, "And I can't stand DJ KHALED and his presence at The Oscars is unwelcomed and unnecessary! #theOscars." Someone else noted, "OK, once we got past that unnecessary DJ Khaled hype man bit, that was a solid comedic opening from the trio of #Oscars hosts." A different user, meanwhile, likened the moment when Kanye West stormed the 2009 VMAs stage as Taylor Swift was about to give her acceptance speech.

Tweets about DJ Khaled

DJ Khaled got slammed after interrupting hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall at the 2022 Oscars.

This was not the first time DJ Khaled came under fire for being a hype man. In February, the DJ got dragged online after ruining Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and other artists' performances at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

"DJ Khaled completely ruining what would otherwise be a pretty cool Lil Baby performance," one person lamented. "DJ Khaled has secured bag after bag by yelling & being a hype man. Unreal," another opined, while someone else wondered, "What was DjKhaled doing ?"

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus Breaks in Tears While Honoring Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Venus and Serena Williams' Half-Sister Blasts 'King Richard' Oscar Nominations: 'Crock of Bull Crap'
Related Posts
DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

DJ Khaled Slammed for 'Ruining' Lil Baby and Other Artists' Performances at NBA All-Star Game

DJ Khaled Clowned After Filmed Clutching a Pillow During Plane Turbulence

DJ Khaled Clowned After Filmed Clutching a Pillow During Plane Turbulence

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

DJ Khaled Grateful for Love and Prayers as He and Family Recover From Covid-19 Battle

DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

DJ Khaled's 'Khaled Khaled' Arrives Atop Billboard 200 Chart

Most Read
Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup
Celebrity

Robin Thicke's Fiancee April Love Geary Refuses to Sign a Prenup

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

The Game Roasts 50 Cent Amid Reignited Feud, Claims Fiddy's GF Cuban Link Sends Him Topless Pic

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Keke Palmer and Darius Jackson Spark Split Rumors After Unfollowing Each Other on Instagram

Doja Cat Posts Alarming Tweets After Called Out by Paraguayan Fans

Doja Cat Posts Alarming Tweets After Called Out by Paraguayan Fans

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Summer Walker's BF Seemingly Reacts to Viral Clip of Kevin Gates Getting Touchy With Her in a Club

Rapper Everlast's Wife Lisa Schrody Files for Divorce to End 12-Year Marriage

Rapper Everlast's Wife Lisa Schrody Files for Divorce to End 12-Year Marriage

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

Foo Fighters 'Devastated' by Its Drummer Taylor Hawkins' 'Tragic and Untimely' Death

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'

Hayden Panettiere 'Okay' After She and Ex Brian Hickerson Get Into Nasty Bar Fight Over 'Poor Tip'

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum's 'Strong-Willed' Daughters Butting Heads in Preschool

Korn Faces Death Threat as Tour Bus Is Hit by Gunfire Hours Ahead of Illinois Show

Korn Faces Death Threat as Tour Bus Is Hit by Gunfire Hours Ahead of Illinois Show

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann Tie the Knot After Three Months of Engagement

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Rapper CHIKA Declares She's Planning to End Her Life Soon After Failed Suicide Attempt

Brandy's Ex-Housekeeper Sues Her Over Unfair Firing

Brandy's Ex-Housekeeper Sues Her Over Unfair Firing