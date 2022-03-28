Oscars 2022: 'Cringey' DJ Khaled Interrupts Hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall

Celebrity

Many viewers believe that it was 'unnecessary' for the record executive to crash the opening monologue of the three female hosts at the 94th Academy Awards.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - DJ Khaled has left Oscars 2022 viewers annoyed with his appearance. After interrupting hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall at the 94th Academy Awards, the "All I Do Is Win" hitmaker found himself being dubbed "cringey" by online users.

The music mogul suddenly took the stage of Hollywood's Dolby Theater when the trio gave their opening monologue at the Sunday, March 27 event. "Hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up, hold up," he said. "Let me introduce the three queens, right. Let me introduce this the right way."

"I'm talking about actresses, a comedian, moguls, bosses," the 46-year-old record executive raps. "I'm talking about how the outfits look amazing. They didn't believe in us. The Oscars did."

While the audience applauded DJ Khaled, many Twitter users called him out for his "unnecessary" cameo. "Hey this #Oscars intro with DJ Khaled is pretty cringey," one person tweeted, with another adding, "DJ Khaled giving us our first cringey moment of the night. #Oscars #AcademyAwards."

A third individual argued, "And I can't stand DJ KHALED and his presence at The Oscars is unwelcomed and unnecessary! #theOscars." Someone else noted, "OK, once we got past that unnecessary DJ Khaled hype man bit, that was a solid comedic opening from the trio of #Oscars hosts." A different user, meanwhile, likened the moment when Kanye West stormed the 2009 VMAs stage as Taylor Swift was about to give her acceptance speech.

DJ Khaled got slammed after interrupting hosts Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall at the 2022 Oscars.

This was not the first time DJ Khaled came under fire for being a hype man. In February, the DJ got dragged online after ruining Lil Baby, Mary J. Blige and other artists' performances at the 2022 NBA All-Star Game.

"DJ Khaled completely ruining what would otherwise be a pretty cool Lil Baby performance," one person lamented. "DJ Khaled has secured bag after bag by yelling & being a hype man. Unreal," another opined, while someone else wondered, "What was DjKhaled doing ?"