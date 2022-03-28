Miley Cyrus Breaks in Tears While Honoring Taylor Hawkins During Performance

Instagram Music

During a festival performance in Brazil, the 'Malibu' singer dedidates her song 'Angels Like You' to the late drummer of Foo Fighters as a huge picture of him is displayed on the big screen behind her.

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus is the latest musician to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters, who passed away this week at age 50. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker could not help but get emotional as she honored her late friend during her gig at Lollapalooza Brazil on Saturday, March 26.

Prior to hitting the stage, Miley took to Twitter to announce that she'd pay tribute to the drummer. "Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad a** dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll!" so she wrote on the blue bird app. "I've got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let's do it ."

During her set, the former Disney darling revealed that she was with the Foo Fighters member, adding that he was actually the first person she called following a highly publicized emergency plane landing last week. She was referring to the incident when her plane was struck by lightning on Tuesday night, March 22 when she was on the way to Paraguay to headline day 2 of the Asuncion Festival.

"He was already at the festival and that would have been a time that I would have gotten to see my friend and I didn't," the "Malibu" singer explained. "I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time."

"I know that I get on stage, and anytime that I get to play with my band - which if anything ever f**king happened to any of them it would f**king kill me, so I couldn't imagine how the Foo Fighters feel today," Miley, who once worked together with the band for their Billy Idol collaboration "Night Crawling", added. She later dedicated her song "Angels Like You" to Taylor as a huge picture of the late musician was displayed on the big screen.

Taylor, who joined Foo Fighters in 1997, suddenly passed away while the band is currently on tour in South America. According to a representative for the band, he died when the group was preparing to perform in Bogota, Colombia. He was found dead in his hotel room. The cause of death has yet to be revealed.

"The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read a statement posted by the band following the devastating news. "His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."