Venus and Serena Williams' Half-Sister Blasts 'King Richard' Oscar Nominations: 'Crock of Bull Crap'

Sabrina Williams believes that the film doesn't deserve any Oscar awards as the 'whole-a** movie' doesn't tell the 'true story' about Richard Williams' 'past family.'

Mar 28, 2022

AceShowbiz - Venus Williams and Serena Williams' half-sister has spoken out against "King Richard" being nominated for the 2022 Oscars. In her statement, Sabrina Williams called the movie script "a crock of bull crap."

Sabrina, who is one of Richard Williams' five children he walked out on after ending his first marriage, told The Sun, "This whole thing is a crock of bull crap." The 57-year-old, who was only 8 years old when her father allegedly vanished from her life, added, "It's twice as painful because my son is gone and then I have to think about people winning awards." She lost her son, Alphonse, after he had taken his own life a month earlier.

"I'm just so done. I mean, God bless Will Smith, and I guess he deserves the awards, as you can't fault his ability as an actor," Sabrina continued. She went on to stress that she's "not mad at Will Smith."

Sabrina noted, "I really don't care, an actor's gotta make money." She went on to say, "And an A-lister wants these sort of things as I guess the more Oscars you have on your shelf, the better it is for you."

Sabrina admitted that she's been used to not having a father in her life but she was hurt even more after her father failed to reach out following the death of his own grandson. "Until the day my dad dies, he'll never be 'King Richard' in my own mind, no matter what the public think," she shared.

"King Richard" follows the life of Richard, the father and coach of famed tennis players Venus and Serena. The movie, which was produced by Will Smith alongside Tim White and Trevor White, is up for five Oscar awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Film Editing.

While Sabrina won't be rooting for the film, Venus is "proud" to be a part of the film. "She looked me in the eye and just said how happy and proud she is of the film. And for me, it's like, this is a family member that we represented, the authenticity of the film," director Reinaldo Marcus Green told PEOPLE. "You could tell in her heart that she's very, very happy."