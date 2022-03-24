 
 

Wendy Williams Blasts Her 'No Good' Former Manager in Instagram Video

In the message addressed to her former manager Bernie Young, former financial advisor Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo, the former daytime talk show host also says it's 'not fair' to keep her away from her money.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has more things to say to those who used to handle her business and money. Having been active on social media lately, the TV personality took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 23 to share a video message to her former manager Bernie Young, former financial advisor Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo amid dispute over access to her bank account.

"My thing is that I've been asking questions about my money and when I begin asking questions about my money, suddenly Lori Schiller has got no response regarding my money," she began in the video. "I want my money. This is not fair."

"Wells Fargo has no questions and answers regarding my money. This is not fair. And Lori Schiller and Wells Fargo has this guardianship petition about keeping me away from my money," she went on to say. "This is not right and this is not fair."

She then addressed her message to Bernie, whom she claims used her American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against her. "I know for a fact that Bernie Young used my American Express card to hire an attorney to file a petition against me. That was done with my American Express card," she alleged. "You're no good and this is not fair at all."

As for her health issues, Wendy said, "Then there's this person. This… A former doctor… had medical information about me that I never even got! It was sent over to Lori Schiller. So I haven't gotten this stuff." She added, "I fired this doctor and, again, all I want to know is where is my money? This is not right! And certainly, this is not fair."

Calling out Wells Fargo once again, the 57-year-old said, "Wells Fargo has used all this stuff to create the guardianship over me," before repeating again, "This is not right and certainly this is not fair."

The author then claimed that the New York Court system is "being weird to me," because "without evidence, they took all of this information and continued with what's going on with me, based on what Well Fargo is doing."

She ended her video with a message to Bernie, Lori and Wells Fargo. "Please let me have access to my money," she demanded. "This is not right, and again, this is not fair. Have a pleasant day. Thank you."

Wendy is suing Wells Fargo for freezing her bank account because they believe she "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." The former daytime talk show host, however, has denied this, insisting that she's "of sound mind" and well enough to manage her own money.

