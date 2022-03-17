Wendy Williams Insists She's 'of Sound Mind' Amid Legal Battle With Her Bank

WENN/Instar Celebrity

During an interview with Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show host also reveals that she is 'very comfortable' with returning to work after being away for more than six months.

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has finally spoken out about her mental and physical health. Denying all allegations made by her bank Wells Fargo, the former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" insisted that she's "of sound mind" and well enough to manage her own money.

"Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me," she told T.J. Holmes in the Thursday, March 17 episode of "Good Morning America". She added, "They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don't want that."

"I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life," the TV personality further stressed. "I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

For the record, Wells Fargo has requested a conservatorship for Wendy because they believe she "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." Now in the interview, the talk show host vehemently denied the accusation.

"I want to spend more time with my family and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don't like that," Wendy, who has hired her ex-husband Kevin's lawyer to settle the case, claimed.

An unnamed member of Wendy's team then interjected, noting that the bank took the action because Wendy had sought to involve her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in her finance. The individual added, "So the person that was there was going to be losing some of the access to Wendy that she had prior. And I don't think that she liked that."

Speaking about her health, Wendy assured viewers that she was doing okay. "[My] health is very well, and I've actually had a few appointments. You know, I'm 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old," she pointed out.

Wendy also divulged that she is ready to be back to work after being absent for more than six months. "I'm very comfortable [with returning to work]. You know, my partners with the show, everybody's ready," she said.