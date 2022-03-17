 
 

Wendy Williams Insists She's 'of Sound Mind' Amid Legal Battle With Her Bank

Wendy Williams Insists She's 'of Sound Mind' Amid Legal Battle With Her Bank
WENN/Instar
Celebrity

During an interview with Good Morning America, The Wendy Williams Show host also reveals that she is 'very comfortable' with returning to work after being away for more than six months.

  • Mar 17, 2022

AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has finally spoken out about her mental and physical health. Denying all allegations made by her bank Wells Fargo, the former host of "The Wendy Williams Show" insisted that she's "of sound mind" and well enough to manage her own money.

"Well, you know, when people want control of their accounts, they say anything, including something crazy like that about me," she told T.J. Holmes in the Thursday, March 17 episode of "Good Morning America". She added, "They say that I need somebody to handle my account, and I don't want that."

"I want all my money. I want to see all my money that I've worked hard for my entire life. My entire life," the TV personality further stressed. "I don't lie, I don't cheat and I don't steal. I am an honest, hard-working person."

For the record, Wells Fargo has requested a conservatorship for Wendy because they believe she "is the victim of undue influence and financial exploitation." Now in the interview, the talk show host vehemently denied the accusation.

  See also...

"I want to spend more time with my family and, you know, working out and waiting for the responses to my money situation and Wells Fargo. And they don't like that," Wendy, who has hired her ex-husband Kevin's lawyer to settle the case, claimed.

An unnamed member of Wendy's team then interjected, noting that the bank took the action because Wendy had sought to involve her 21-year-old son, Kevin Hunter Jr., in her finance. The individual added, "So the person that was there was going to be losing some of the access to Wendy that she had prior. And I don't think that she liked that."

Speaking about her health, Wendy assured viewers that she was doing okay. "[My] health is very well, and I've actually had a few appointments. You know, I'm 57 now, and I have the mind and body of a 25-year-old," she pointed out.

Wendy also divulged that she is ready to be back to work after being absent for more than six months. "I'm very comfortable [with returning to work]. You know, my partners with the show, everybody's ready," she said.

You can share this post!

Boosie Badazz Draws Backlash for Telling His Son to Examine Women's Genitals With Magnifying Glass

Blueface's Mom Rants Against Trolls Who Slam Him Over His Love Triangle With BM and Chrisean Rock
Related Posts
Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Wendy Williams Accused of Not Posting Social Media Posts by Herself: 'Someone Else Is Doing This'

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Posts New Photos With Her Father After Fans Suspect Beach Video Is Old

Wendy Williams Hires Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Lawyers for Wells Fargo Lawsuit Despite Nasty Divorce

Wendy Williams Hires Ex-Husband Kevin Hunter's Lawyers for Wells Fargo Lawsuit Despite Nasty Divorce

Wendy Williams All Smiles in New Photos Amid Long Hiatus From Talk Show

Wendy Williams All Smiles in New Photos Amid Long Hiatus From Talk Show

Most Read
Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing
Celebrity

Russian Model and Putin Critic Gretta Vedler Found Dead in Suitcase 1 Year After She Went Missing

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Shaunie O'Neal Vows to Make Father Proud in Heartfelt Tribute Following His Death

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Jessica Simpson Raises Concern Over 'Super Thin' Appearance Following Drastic Weight Loss

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Kelis' Husband Mike Mora Died After Losing Battle With Stomach Cancer

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Big Sean Called 'Black Jesus' After Debuting New Hairstyle

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

Ty Young Confirms Mimi Faust Split After Being Accused of Cheating on Her

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

50 Cent Urges Oprah Winfrey and Tyler Perry to Apologize to Mo'Nique for 'Damaging' Her Career

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Hayden Panettiere's Daughter Kaya Appears MIA Following Claims She's 'Safe' Amid Russia's Attack

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith Claims 'There's Never Been Infidelity' in His Marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

Khloe Kardashian and Trey Songz Reignite Dating Rumors With Dinner Date

PnB Rock Regrets Neglecting His Ex-GF After She Appears to Be Dating Almighty Jay

PnB Rock Regrets Neglecting His Ex-GF After She Appears to Be Dating Almighty Jay

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Kylie Jenner Takes Newborn Son Wolf on His First Plane Ride One Month After His Birth

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success

Zendaya's Father Mocked for Wanting Credits for His Daughter's Success