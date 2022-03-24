 
 

Dr. Oz Slams President Biden for Being 'Petty' as He's Asked to Resign From White House

Dr. Oz Slams President Biden for Being 'Petty' as He's Asked to Resign From White House
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon
Celebrity

The TV personality, who was appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition by then-President Trump, refuses to step down unless he is fired.

  • Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dr. Mehmet Oz has blasted Joe Biden after he's asked to resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. The television personality called out the president for being "petty" and accused him of "fear-mongering" as he refuses to step down from the position unless he is fired.

Dr. Oz took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 23 to slam President Biden. In a series of tweets, he revealed he just received a letter from the administration requesting his resignation by 6 P.M., warning that failure to quit the post would lead to termination.

"President Trump appointed me to two terms on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition," Dr. Oz wrote in a statement posted on the micro-blogging site. "The White House just emailed me demanding my resignation by the end of the day."

He added, "Clearly, Joe Biden can't be around anyone who doesn't completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign."

The doctor also addressed the situation in a video posted on Twitter. "It's beyond sad that he would politicize such an important issue like health. The doctor he should ask to resign is Dr. Fauci, for a multitude of obvious reasons," so he said.

  See also...

He continued, "With that said, I am beyond grateful to President Trump for appointing me to this very prestigious and important position. I'm also grateful to my colleagues on the committee and the amazing accomplishments we were able to achieve."

The 61-year-old went on saying, "If President Biden wants to politicize health, he'll have to fire me and let Americans see how truly petty and political he truly is. I would think record high energy prices - a 40-year high with inflation - and the tragedy with Ukraine would be a more important priority."

Dr. Oz isn't the only one asked to hand over his resignation from the White House. He and Herschel Walker, who were both appointed two-year terms on the council by former President Donald Trump in 2018 and reappointed in December 2020, were sent the letters asking them to resign because they now run for the Senate as Republicans, in Georgia and Pennsylvania, respectively.

Members of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition are considered special government employees, who, per the Hatch Act, "may not be candidates in partisan elections" while conducting official government business. A White House official confirmed to CNN that it is against the Biden administration’s policy for federal candidates to serve on presidential boards.

You can share this post!

Taron Egerton Catches COVID-19 Two Weeks After Collapsing on Stage

'90 Day Fiance' Mark and Nikki Shoemaker Split After 6 Years of Marriage
Related Posts
Dr. Oz Praised for Saving a Man Who Collapsed at New Jersey Airport

Dr. Oz Praised for Saving a Man Who Collapsed at New Jersey Airport

Most Read
Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported
Celebrity

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Rapper Kid Trunks Shares Gruesome Photos of His Injuries After Being Shot in the Face

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Wendy Williams' Ex Kevin Hunter Says She Needed 2 Blood Transfusions During Health Scare

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Look Tense During L.A. Outing After He Bought $50M House With J.Lo

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Legendary Gospel Singer LaShun Pace Dies After Years of Waiting for Kidney Donor

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Anthony Anderson Cracks Fans Up With New Video of Him Getting a Ride Home From Strangers

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Pregnant Rihanna Sparks A$AP Rocky Engagement Speculation With Huge Diamond Ring

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Matthew Lawrence Asks Judge to Terminate Spousal Support in Cheryl Burke Divorce

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

Mike Tyson Praised for His Reaction to a Man Pulling a Gun and Challenging Him to Fight

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

iHeartRadio Music Awards 2022: Halsey Goes Daring, Willow Smith Gets Bold on Red Carpet

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Nicki Minaj Sparks Chatter After Censoring Out Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion in Twitter Post

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow

Putin's Russian Soldiers Reportedly Disobey Orders, Storm Off Combat Zone With Weapons in Tow