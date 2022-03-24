Dr. Oz Slams President Biden for Being 'Petty' as He's Asked to Resign From White House

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon Celebrity

The TV personality, who was appointed to the President's Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition by then-President Trump, refuses to step down unless he is fired.

Mar 24, 2022

AceShowbiz - Dr. Mehmet Oz has blasted Joe Biden after he's asked to resign from the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition. The television personality called out the president for being "petty" and accused him of "fear-mongering" as he refuses to step down from the position unless he is fired.

Dr. Oz took to Twitter on Wednesday, March 23 to slam President Biden. In a series of tweets, he revealed he just received a letter from the administration requesting his resignation by 6 P.M., warning that failure to quit the post would lead to termination.

"President Trump appointed me to two terms on the President's Council on Sports, Fitness & Nutrition," Dr. Oz wrote in a statement posted on the micro-blogging site. "The White House just emailed me demanding my resignation by the end of the day."

He added, "Clearly, Joe Biden can't be around anyone who doesn't completely fall in line with his fear-mongering authoritarian one-size-fits-all COVID handling. I am proud of my service and will not resign."

The doctor also addressed the situation in a video posted on Twitter. "It's beyond sad that he would politicize such an important issue like health. The doctor he should ask to resign is Dr. Fauci, for a multitude of obvious reasons," so he said.

He continued, "With that said, I am beyond grateful to President Trump for appointing me to this very prestigious and important position. I'm also grateful to my colleagues on the committee and the amazing accomplishments we were able to achieve."

The 61-year-old went on saying, "If President Biden wants to politicize health, he'll have to fire me and let Americans see how truly petty and political he truly is. I would think record high energy prices - a 40-year high with inflation - and the tragedy with Ukraine would be a more important priority."

Dr. Oz isn't the only one asked to hand over his resignation from the White House. He and Herschel Walker, who were both appointed two-year terms on the council by former President Donald Trump in 2018 and reappointed in December 2020, were sent the letters asking them to resign because they now run for the Senate as Republicans, in Georgia and Pennsylvania, respectively.

Members of the President's Council on Sports, Fitness, & Nutrition are considered special government employees, who, per the Hatch Act, "may not be candidates in partisan elections" while conducting official government business. A White House official confirmed to CNN that it is against the Biden administration’s policy for federal candidates to serve on presidential boards.