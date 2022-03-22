Coi Leray Reveals She Once 'Ate P***y' to Find Out If She's a Lesbian

Instagram Celebrity

During an Instagram Live session with her 'Blick Blick' collaborator, Nicki Minaj, the 'TWINNEM' raptress says that she realized she's not into girls after she had sexual relationship with a woman.

AceShowbiz - Coi Leray has had an intimate discussion about sexuality with her 'Blick Blick' collaborator, Nicki Minaj. During their candid conversation, the "TWINNEM" raptress revealed that she once "ate p***y" to find out if she's a lesbian.

While joining Nicki on Instagram Live, the 24-year-old hip-hop artist was asked if she's a lesbian, which prompted her to quickly clarify, "No, no, no. I like d**k." She then explained, "No. I ate pussy before, though. It just wasn't for me. After I was in it, that's when I realized! I was like, 'Listen, this is not for me. This is not my type of thing.' "

When it comes to sexual partners, Coi made it clear that she prefers men. "You know what it is, I like a man's touch. I like aggression so a girl can't really give me that aggression," said the "No More Parties" raptress.

Nicki went on suggesting that women can be aggressive too, citing Young M.A as an example. "Is that aggressive enough?" she asked Coi. While Coi said she finds the "Ooouuu" rapper "cute," she pointed out, "I'd rather just date a boy."

Coi further elaborated that her tomboy image is the result of being the only girl in a family of boys. "My s**t looks a little, I guess, lesbian or tomboy or dykish or whatever they wanna call it," she told the "Anaconda" hitmaker.

However, Coi didn't rule out a future relationship with a woman. "Maybe one day I'll meet a girl in the future and she'll change my mind," she shared. "It don't turn me on right now but just maybe, I don't know."

Nicki then opened up about her own experience with a woman when she was a teenager. "You know I had my stage, right? So I had a boo when I was in high school and she was so, so, so, so cute," she recalled.

Coi's comment on her sexuality came less than a year after she slammed online trolls for saying her boyfriend Pressa "looks like a girl." Making use of her Twitter account, she tweeted, "People saying pressa look like a girl till they see that Mf d**k print."

Coi made public her relationship with Pressa, with whom she collaborated for "Attachments", with a series of flirty videos last June. While some fans were happy for the new couple, some others were busy trolling the pair.

"Someone said pressa & coi leray look like a lesbian couple i cant breathe," one person opined. "Coi Leray and Pressa make a cute couple, but I honestly thought he was a stud at first," someone else admitted. A third asked, "Sooo is this a young lady or a young man?" while another similarly wrote, "Damn I thought he was a girl. I'm sleepy."