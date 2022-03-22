Kylie Jenner Changes Baby Wolf's Name After It Left Fans in Dismay

Instagram Celebrity

While she hasn't revealed the new name of her son with Travis Scott, the makeup mogul shares a video that gives an intimate look at her second pregnancy journey, including the time she gave birth.

Mar 22, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner has had a change of heart about her son's name. Over a month after giving birth to her second child with Travis Scott (II), the reality TV star announced that the baby boy isn't called Wolf anymore.

The mother of two took to her Instagram Story on Monday, March 21 to let her fans know about the name change. "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore," she wrote, before explaining, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Kylie first revealed the baby's initial name, Wolf Webster, on February 11, after giving birth to her second bundle of joy on February 2. She was immediately clowned by Internet users for the name choice, with one fan expressing disappointment as writing, "let's just say that wasn't what i was expecting." Another hoping for a better name wrote, "she had 9 months to think."

"Honestly celebrities really be picking random names out of the dictionary and naming their kids them cause Wolf Webster? Kylie… ," a third critic reacted. Another criticized the name choice, "Kylie Jenner's baby names with no context."

While Kylie has not revealed the new name of her son with Travis, the makeup mogul has given an intimate look at her second pregnancy journey. Uploaded to her YouTube channel on Monday, a video titled "To Our Son" shows her baby shower, the baby's nursery for the first time and the moment she gave birth to her son.

Kylie and Travis' first child Stormi, who is very much part of the video, is seen leading the camera to check out the nursery room. "Look at the baby's room!" she says as she opens the door for the videographer.

Toward the end of the video, Kylie is seen in the hospital preparing to welcome her son. The screen then turns black as someone is heard exclaiming, "Your son is here!" The baby is also heard crying for the first time after being born in the clip.