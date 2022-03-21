 
 

The Weeknd Makes His Dream Come True With 'The Simpsons' Debut

The Weeknd Makes His Dream Come True With 'The Simpsons' Debut
FOX
TV

The Canadian pop star shares his excitement over his appearance on the hit animated show in a Twitter post, calling the guest-starring appearance a 'dream come true.'

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd made a guest-starring appearance in a new episode of "The Simpsons". In the Sunday, March 20 episode, the "Blinding Lights" singer lent his voice to an animated character named Orion Hughes, who was described as a child influencer.

Titled "Bart the Cool Kid", the episode saw Orion, who was also the owner of fictional skat brand Slipreme, befriending Bart Simpson as he helped him become cool. It also featured Homer leading a rebellion of loser dads, urging them to adopt the style of the Canadian star's famous kid character.

Of the episode, writer Ryan Koh explained, "Bart's new friendship with a hip celebrity is going to make him objectively, undeniably cool. Homer feels left behind and jealous, so he will start wearing skatewear to compensate. He will lead an uprising of his fellow middle-aged loser dads to wear 'crazy clothes they don't understand' in order to feel young and cool again."

Before the episode aired, The Weeknd shared his excitement over his appearance on the show. He quote-retweeted the show's Twitter post teasing the upcoming episode. "Look who's dropping in on The Simpson this Sunday," the account wrote alongside a picture of Bart and Orion hanging out. In his reply, The Weeknd called it a "dream come true."

  See also...

This was not The Weeknd's first appearance on an animated show. Back in 2020, the "I Feel It Coming" hitmaker co-wrote and appeared as a version of himself in an episode of "American Dad!". He also composed an original song titled "I'm a Virgin" that was featured in the episode.

" 'American Dad' was everything I wanted," the singer told Variety at the time. He went on to say that appearing on "The Simpsons" was his dream.

He shared, "It's going to be hard to beat this in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on 'The Simpsons'. That would be a dream - and if they're reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they're down."

That aside, The Weeknd is gearing up for a tour in support of his last two albums, "Dawn FM" and "After Hours". Kicking off in July, the first leg of the trek will see him performing concerts in stadia across the United States and Canada. Doja Cat is set to be featured as special guest.

You can share this post!

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy Calls Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher for Raising $30M for Ukraine
Related Posts
'The Simpsons' Showrunner Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prediction Is Not Coincidental

'The Simpsons' Showrunner Says Russia-Ukraine Conflict Prediction Is Not Coincidental

'The Simpsons' to See Waylon Smithers Find Love in Historic Gay Romance Episode

'The Simpsons' to See Waylon Smithers Find Love in Historic Gay Romance Episode

'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode

'The Simpsons' Makes Merry Balenciaga's Paris Fashion Week Show With Special Episode

'The Simpsons' Called Racist by Morrissey Over 'Hurtful' Portrayal in New Episode

'The Simpsons' Called Racist by Morrissey Over 'Hurtful' Portrayal in New Episode

Most Read
'NCIS' Cast and Crew Hit by Mystery Illness as 18 People Fall Sick
TV

'NCIS' Cast and Crew Hit by Mystery Illness as 18 People Fall Sick

Kelly Clarkson Stands by Snoop Dogg as She Moves Forward With New Joint Show Amid His Assault Case

Kelly Clarkson Stands by Snoop Dogg as She Moves Forward With New Joint Show Amid His Assault Case

Kandi Burruss Calls NeNe Leakes 'Good TV' Despite Their Feud

Kandi Burruss Calls NeNe Leakes 'Good TV' Despite Their Feud

Christina Haack Tells Tarek El Moussa Why She's Done With 'Flip of Flop' in Finale

Christina Haack Tells Tarek El Moussa Why She's Done With 'Flip of Flop' in Finale

WGA Awards 2022: 'Succession' and 'Hacks' Nab Top Prizes - See Full TV Winners

WGA Awards 2022: 'Succession' and 'Hacks' Nab Top Prizes - See Full TV Winners

The Weeknd Makes His Dream Come True With 'The Simpsons' Debut

The Weeknd Makes His Dream Come True With 'The Simpsons' Debut