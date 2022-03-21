The Weeknd Makes His Dream Come True With 'The Simpsons' Debut

FOX TV

The Canadian pop star shares his excitement over his appearance on the hit animated show in a Twitter post, calling the guest-starring appearance a 'dream come true.'

Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - The Weeknd made a guest-starring appearance in a new episode of "The Simpsons". In the Sunday, March 20 episode, the "Blinding Lights" singer lent his voice to an animated character named Orion Hughes, who was described as a child influencer.

Titled "Bart the Cool Kid", the episode saw Orion, who was also the owner of fictional skat brand Slipreme, befriending Bart Simpson as he helped him become cool. It also featured Homer leading a rebellion of loser dads, urging them to adopt the style of the Canadian star's famous kid character.

Of the episode, writer Ryan Koh explained, "Bart's new friendship with a hip celebrity is going to make him objectively, undeniably cool. Homer feels left behind and jealous, so he will start wearing skatewear to compensate. He will lead an uprising of his fellow middle-aged loser dads to wear 'crazy clothes they don't understand' in order to feel young and cool again."

Before the episode aired, The Weeknd shared his excitement over his appearance on the show. He quote-retweeted the show's Twitter post teasing the upcoming episode. "Look who's dropping in on The Simpson this Sunday," the account wrote alongside a picture of Bart and Orion hanging out. In his reply, The Weeknd called it a "dream come true."

This was not The Weeknd's first appearance on an animated show. Back in 2020, the "I Feel It Coming" hitmaker co-wrote and appeared as a version of himself in an episode of "American Dad!". He also composed an original song titled "I'm a Virgin" that was featured in the episode.

" 'American Dad' was everything I wanted," the singer told Variety at the time. He went on to say that appearing on "The Simpsons" was his dream.

He shared, "It's going to be hard to beat this in the TV cartoon world, but an obvious bucket list would be to work on 'The Simpsons'. That would be a dream - and if they're reading this, I actually have a pretty cool idea if they're down."

That aside, The Weeknd is gearing up for a tour in support of his last two albums, "Dawn FM" and "After Hours". Kicking off in July, the first leg of the trek will see him performing concerts in stadia across the United States and Canada. Doja Cat is set to be featured as special guest.