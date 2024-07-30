Comic-Con 2024: John Cena and More Stars to Guest Star in 'The Simpsons' Season 36 in Premiere Episo

Cover Images/Roger Wong/INSTARimages TV

The long-running animated series is set to return for season 36 with a high-profile cast of guest stars, including John Cena, and a bold premiere storyline.

AceShowbiz - "The Simpsons", the beloved animated series that has captured hearts for generations, is gearing up for its monumental 36th season, and it promises to be as exciting as ever. With a star-studded premiere and creative new episodes, fans have every reason to tune in. The announcement was made during the San Diego Comic-Con 2024, where series creator Matt Groening and showrunner Matt Selman shared glimpses of what's to come.

The premiere episode, titled "Bart's Birthday", is set to feature a dream team of guest stars, including John Cena, Danny DeVito, Tom Hanks, and a returning Conan O'Brien, who is also a former writer for the show. As teased by Selman, this episode is "a pretty bold, big idea." Vice President Kamala Harris even made a surprise virtual cameo during the Comic-Con panel, adding to the excitement surrounding the new season.

Fans will be able to catch the premiere on Sunday, September 29 on FOX. In the meantime, those looking to catch up on past seasons can find episodes streaming on Hulu and Disney+. "The Simpsons" continues to explore the everyday escapades of the Simpson family and the other quirky residents of Springfield, ranging from Homer's antics at the local nuclear plant to Lisa’s academic overachievements.

In addition to "Bart's Birthday," season 36 will also deliver another Halloween special titled Treehouse of Horror XXXV. This new installment will feature a Venom parody named "Denim", where Homer bonds with a pair of sentient jeans. Promoted as "the scariest 35th Halloween special ever," the episode will be a collaboration with Stoopid Buddy of Robot Chicken fame.

The Halloween fun doesn’t stop there. Simpsonites can also look forward to "Simpsons Wicked This Way Comes," a trilogy inspired by the works of Ray Bradbury, set to air in November. Showrunner Matt Selman revealed these stories are “dark and funny and in the Halloween spirit.” Notable guest star Andy Serkis will appear in one of these chilling tales. Additionally, another Treehouse parody will spoof HBO's "The White Lotus", entitled "The Yellow Lotus".

"The Simpsons" has once again demonstrated its relevance and timeless appeal by continuing to evolve and bring fresh, entertaining stories to its audience. Come this Fall, prepare to laugh, be scared, and enjoy the latest season of this iconic series.