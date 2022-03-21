 
 

Daddy Yankee Leaves Fans Stunned After Announcing Retirement With New Album and Farewell Tour

WENN/Ivan Nikolov
Music

When unveiling his retirement plans with 'La Ultima Vuelta World Tour' and new upcoming album 'Legendaddy', the 'Despactio' hitmaker says that he 'finally sees the end-goal' after 32 years of experience in the music industry.

  • Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daddy Yankee has left fans stunned after announcing his decision to close out his career in the music industry. The "Despacito" hitmaker revealed his retirement plans with his new album and farewell tour.

On Sunday, March 20, the Reggaeton star unveiled that he'll be retiring following the release of his final album, "Legendaddy", which is set to be released on March 24 at 8 P.M. ET. "Legendaddy" is also his first new studio album in 10 years.

The 45-year-old musician also said that he's going to hold one last world tour titled "La Ultima Vuelta". The concert is set to kick off on August 10 in Portland, Oregon and run through December. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on March 25, with a general public sale to follow on March 30. A full set of current tour dates is available on his official website.

"Today, I'm announcing my retirement from music by giving you my best production and my best concert tour," Daddy Yankee said in a statement, per Variety. "I will say goodbye celebrating these 32 years of experience with this new collector's item, the album 'Legendaddy'. I'm going to give you all the styles that have defined me, in one single album."

Daddy Yankee continued, "This career has been a marathon," before noting that he "finally sees the end-goal." The "Gasolina" star added, "Now I'm going to enjoy with all of you in what you've given me."

"People say I made this genre global, but it is you who gave me the keys to open the doors and make this genre the biggest in the world," Daddy Yankee gushed. He also spoke about his influence on younger generations, "In the barrios, where we grew up, most of us wanted to be drug dealers. Today, I go to barrios and caserios, and the majority want to be artists, and that means a lot to me."

