'Maury' to End After 31 Seasons as Host Maury Povich Announces Retirement

The iconic TV host confirms in a statement that the show, which was first launched in 1991, will end in fall 2022 as he has decided to retire after 31 years on television.

Mar 21, 2022

AceShowbiz - Maury Povich will no longer help people solve their paternity issues beyond this September. The TV host confirmed on Sunday, March 20 that "Maury" would end in fall 2022 as he's decided to retire after 31 years on television.

"Six years ago when I was ready to retire, my NBCUniversal family asked me to continue the show," the 83-year-old host explained in a statement. "Even though I told them I was ready for assisted living, out of loyalty to NBCUniversal and my more than 100 staff and crew members, Tracie Wilson and I agreed to one more deal."

The TV personality went on to say, "I'm so proud of my relationship with NBCUniversal and all those who worked on the 'Maury' show, but as I occasionally tell my guests: 'Enough, already!' "

Wilson, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios executive vice president, also confirmed that Povich was the one who decided to end the series, which was launched in 1991. "Maury and I decided two years ago that this season would be the farewell season for the show, and while his retirement is bittersweet, we are so happy for him to be able to spend more time on the golf course," he shared in a separate statement.

"Maury is a television icon, a pop culture legend and we couldn't be more proud to have been a part of his incredible career," he concluded. The Washington, D.C. native is the longest-running daytime talk show host in the history of broadcast television.

Despite ending in the fall, NBCU will continue to air existing episodes for those who may miss Povich's iconic line, "You are not the father!" Prior to this, NBCU also ended another syndicated series "Judge Jerry", which was hosted by Jerry Springer, after three seasons.