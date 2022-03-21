 
 

Doja Cat Prevents Astroworld-Like Incident at Lollapalooza Argentina by Helping Fan in Distress

The 'Kiss Me More' hitmaker says she 'can't keep going' with her show 'if things aren't good' and decides to cut her 'Options' performance at the Hippodrome de San Isidro in Buenos Aires.

AceShowbiz - Doja Cat put a halt on her Lollapalooza Argentina festival set to prevent an Astroworld tragedy-like event from happening. The "Kiss Me More" hitmaker paused her performance for several minutes to help a fan in distress.

On Saturday night, March 19, the 26-year-old singer/songwriter spotted fans in the crowd at the Hippodrome de San Isidro in Buenos Aires asking for help. Doja then asked the crew to cut her "Options" performance as she yelled, "Yo. Cut it! Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Wait, wait, wait. Somebody needs help over there. Is that right? Am I right? Somebody needs help?"

"I love you guys, I really do. We can't have that happening," Doja continued. The "Say So" hitmaker then taught the crowd how to signal her when someone was not feeling okay. She also took her time to apologize since she could not continue her performance if things were not good.

Doja said, "I'm not just gonna… as long as somebody's going out there. You guys, over there in that circle that just signaled to me, when everything's okay, you just go like this. Just do that. Just wait. If it's not okay, don't do anything, but once it's okay, just do something with your hands like this." She stressed, "I can't keep going if things aren't good."

After Doja waited for about 5 minutes, she went on to say, "I wanna ask you guys a question. Does it matter that everybody here gets home safe? Make noise if everybody who needs to get home safe gets home safe." She continued, "Then you're on my side, right? That's all that matters."

Doja then promised her fans that it was "nobody's fault" and confirmed that she would return another time. Once she saw things were good to keep going, she began her performance again and sang her hit song, "Say So."

"This stuff happens. It's a lot of people and people get crushed," Doja explained. "It's a lot. If you can see from the point of view I'm seeing it from, it's a lot of people. It's nobody's fault, everybody wants to be here. You see what I'm saying? So don't get sad or upset. I'll be back. I will, I promise."

Also doing the same thing was Billie Eilish. The "When the Party's Over" songstress paused her show a couple of times last month to make sure that her fans were okay. On February 18, she told the audience at New York City's Madison Square Garden to take a breath and sit down as she halted her show.

Earlier that month, Billie also stopped mid-song after she noticed a distressed fan struggling to breathe. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," said the Grammy-winning musician at the time.

