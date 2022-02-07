 
 

Billie Eilish Seemingly Shades Travis Scott as She Stops Concert to Give Fan Asthma Inhaler

The 'Happier Than Ever' hitmaker appears to throw shades at the 'Astroworld' rapper as she says, 'I wait for people to be okay before I keep going,' while helping a struggling fan.

  • Feb 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish has proven that she cares about her fans' safety. The "Happier Than Ever" hitmaker stopped her Atlanta concert to give a fan asthma inhaler before appearing to shade Travis Scott (II) and his deadly Astroworld Festival.

On Saturday, February 5, the Grammy-winning artist was in the middle of a show at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta when she spotted a female concertgoer caught in a pit near the front of the stage's catwalk. In the video posted by a Billie fan account, the singer asked her fan, who appeared to need medical attention, "Do you need an inhaler?"

Billie then turned to her crew. "Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?" the "Bad Guy" singer asked, before saying, "It's OK, we got one." After making sure the fan got the inhaler, she then blew her a kiss, mouthed, "I love you," and urged the audience to "give her some time, don't crowd."

"I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," Billie said later on stage. While she didn't name Travis, fans believed she was referencing the Astroworld tragedy, which resulted in 10 people killed.

The incident involving Travis took place during the first night of the Astroworld concert, which was held in November last year. The "SICKO MODE" rapper's fans began acting aggressively just after the start of his set, during which a crowd surge occurred and thousands were pushed towards the main stage. However, the hip-hop star continued to perform for his fans and brought out Drake to finish off his set, which ended around 10 P.M.

Hundreds of lawsuits were filed against Travis for his role in the festival's tragic events. Recently, nearly 400 suits, which represent almost 2,800 alleged victims, were officially bundled into one giant case.

As for Travis, he insisted in his first interview with Charlamagne Tha God that he didn't hear any screams for help when the crowd surge began. "Anytime you can hear something like that, you want to stop the show, you want to make sure fans get the proper attention they need," so said the "Goosebumps" spitter.

"And anytime I could see anything like that, I did," Travis further explained. "I stopped it like a couple of times to just make sure everybody was okay. I really just go off of the fans' energy as a collective and I just didn't hear that."

In his first legal response, Travis and his company "generally deny the allegations" made in the lawsuits. Travis, who recently welcomed his second child with Kylie Jenner, also "respectfully" requested that "the claims against these Defendants be dismissed with prejudice." The legal papers further stated, "And that these Defendants be granted such other and further relief, both at law and in equity, to which they are entitled."

