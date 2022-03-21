 
 

Miley Cyrus Hilariously Calls Out 'F**k Nick Jonas' Sign During Concert

Miley Cyrus Hilariously Calls Out 'F**k Nick Jonas' Sign During Concert
One fan made it clear which side they took following the 'Hannah Montana' alum and the Jonas Brothers singer's breakup while attending Miley's Lollapalooza Chile set on Saturday, March 19.

AceShowbiz - Miley Cyrus and Nick Jonas' romance ended more than a decade ago, but some fans apparently haven't come to terms with it. One fan in particular made it clear which side they took following the breakup while attending Miley's Lollapalooza Chile set on Saturday, March 19.

The fan brought a sign which caught the 29-year-old pop star's attention during her set. The "Wrecking Ball" hitmaker said, "F**k Nick Jonas," before she quickly clarified, "I didn't say it! I didn't say it! Just one of the other signs!"

Miley was linked to the Jonas Brothers crooner between 2006 and 2007. The "Hannah Montana" alum was even joined by Nick and his brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, as the opening act for her "Best of Both Worlds" tour in 2007.

Kevin also addressed Nick and Miey's romance in their "Chasing Happiness" documentary in June 2019. "We got to be on the 'Hannah Montana' episode on the Disney Channel," he said. "That changed girls for Nick forever. When he met Miley, I think that kid's head exploded."

In the Amazon Prime film, Nick admitted that once he met Miley, he "actually knew what it felt like to be in love and started writing more love songs." As for Miley, the "Malibu" singer told Seventeen back in 2008, "Nick and I loved each other. We still do, but we were in love with each other. For two years he was basically my 24/7. But it was really hard to keep it from people. We were arguing a lot, and it really wasn't fun."

Miley later expressed her anger following their split in her song "7 Things". Of the track, Miley wrote in her 2009 "Miles to Go" memoir, "I was angry when I wrote '7 Things'. I wanted to punish him, to get back at home for hurting me. It starts with a list of what I 'hate.' But I'm not a heart. My heart knew from the start that it was going to be a love story. Why does he get a love song? Because I don't hate him. I won't let myself hate anybody."

Nick is now happily married to actress Priyanka Chopra. Meanwhile, Miley married Liam Hemsworth in December 2018 before splitting in August 2019.

