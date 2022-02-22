Billie Eilish Pauses Show Once Again Over Fans' Safety Despite Kanye West's Criticism

Instagram Music

The 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' artist tells the audience at New York City's Madison Square Garden to take a breath and sit down as she halts her show.

AceShowbiz - Billie Eilish proved that she doesn't really care about Kanye West's criticism of her. The "Bad Guy" hitmaker, who was recently slammed by the Yeezy designer on social media, decided to stop her concert once again to make sure that her fans are okay.

On Friday, February 18, the Grammy-winning artist performed at New York City's Madison Square Garden. At one point, she decided to pause and took a breath. She also urged the crowd to do the same.

"If you want to sit down, you are allowed. Go ahead, you're good. Sit down, take a breath," she said. "And everybody down here, can you step back? Give everybody some room down here."

This arrived after Billie paused her "Happier Than Ever" tour show in Atlanta on February 5. She halted her concert after she noticed a distressed fan struggling to breathe.

At the time, the younger sister of FINNEAS oversaw security as they located the young woman in the pit, reminding the audience members not to crowd her. "I wait for people to be okay until I keep going," she said.

Not everyone was happy with what Billie did. She drew criticism from Kanye as he believed that she was dissing Travis Scott (II) in the wake of the Astroworld tragedy.

"COME ON BILLIE WE LOVE YOU PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES," the estranged husband of Kim Kardashian penned on Instagram. "NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN."

"TRAV DIDN'T HAVE ANY IDEA OF WHAT WAS HAPPENING WHEN HE WAS ON STAGE AND WAS VERY HURT BY WHAT HAPPENED," he further argued. "NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM [at Coachella, where Billie is also set to headline]."

It did not take long for Billie to defend herself. Taking to the comment section, she declared, "Literally never said a thing about Travis... Was just helping a fan."